Jujutsu Kaisen fan brings Yuta's Domain to life just before chapter 253

Yuta's Domain Expansion has been one of the most impactful moments of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in recent months, and it makes sense considering the character's strength and popularity. From the moment the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie came out, Yuta has become a fan-favorite, and when he recently showed his Domain against Sukuna in the manga, it had a lot of positive reactions.

In that regard, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan recently created an animation of Yuta's Domain Expansion, which creates more hype when this moment gets animated. Fans will have to wait a few years for Studio MAPPA to adapt this Domain, but the fan animation has created more expectations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the artist and not Sportskeeda.

A Jujutsu Kaisen fan has done a fan animation of Yuta's Domain Expansion

An X user named @God_Tatsuya_ had recently done a fan animation of Yuta's Domain Expansion, called True and Mutual Love, when he unleashed for the first in the series during his battle with Ryomen Sukuna. Okkotsu's Domain had been a question in the minds of the fandom for a long time in the manga, and author Gege Akutami finally revealed it in this battle.

This Domain shows a field filled with swords, and according to Yuta, every single one of them has a Cursed Technique he has copied throughout the years. That is shown during his battle with Sukuna, overpowering the King of Curses for a moment while also being supported by Rika and Yuji Itadori.

It seemed like that ability was enough to corner Sukuna. However, the plan to rescue Megumi Fushiguro failed because the latter gave the antagonist time to recover and unleash his ultimate Dismantle ability. This destroyed the Domain and pushed Yuta and Yuji away, although that was when Maki Zen'in stepped in to continue the battle.

What can happen to Yuta in the coming chapters

Yuta and Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta's Domain was a highlight of the battle with Sukuna, although it isn't likely that it will be presented in the story again. There is a good chance that author Gege Akutami wanted to display this Domain before the end of the story to give the fans something special.

When it comes to Yuta himself, there is a very good chance that he will heal after receiving Sukuna's Dismantle while the latter is fighting with Maki. He is also bound to fight the King of Curses again when taking into account that he is the strongest of the remaining sorcerers.

