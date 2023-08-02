Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 preview hints at Gojo meeting young Megumi

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5. The episode, titled Premature Death, is set to be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS, following which, it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Geto lose to Toji despite using his strongest curses. Soon after, Toji brought Riko Amanai's corpse to the Star Religious Group. That's where Gojo encountered him. He came back to life after using Reversed Cursed Technique on himself. The fight saw Gojo defeat Toji, following which he learned about the Sorcerer Killer's son Megumi Fushiguro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 preview hints at Geto becoming evil

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, titled Premature Death, will cover the events that occurred a year after the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai's death. With that, the anime will skip to August 2007. By that time, Satoru Gojo had managed to become the strongest sorcerer. Thus, he no longer required Geto's help and handled all his duties independently.

Yu Haibara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Inevitably, Suguru Geto also became lonely and was left alone with his thoughts and doubts about sorcerers and non-sorcerers. During the same time, Geto is set to exercise and absorb curses into himself. However, given the vile taste of the curses, Geto is bound to ask himself for whom he was making such sacrifices

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 preview images, Suguru Geto is set to meet two sorcerers - Yu Haibara and Yuki Tsukumo, either of whom might end up helping him make up his mind about his future actions. That's when he will end up in a situation that will push him to become evil and formulate his plan to eradicate all non-sorcerers.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Satoru Gojo is set to meet young Megumi Fushiguro. Tojo Fushiguro had informed Gojo about his son, who was set to be sold to the Zen'in clan. While the Sorcerer Killer did not ask Gojo directly, Toji entrusted his son to the strongest sorcerer. Thus, Gojo went to meet Megumi, and will possibly take him under his wing in the upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 is the final episode of the Hidden Inventory arc. Thus, there is a good chance that the anime will transition to the present by the end of the episode.

