Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer features Gojo's moment of failure as a student

The first full-fledged trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on Saturday, March 25, 2023, as part of the series’ Anime Japan 2023 stage. The trailer features various characters who are set to appear in the season, which will take fans back to 2006 when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were students at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Fan-favorite character Toji Zenin is also present in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer, and fans are excited to see him in action throughout the upcoming season. Although various other important characters are also seen, fans are honing in on one specific moment from the trailer where Satoru Gojo is seen making his biggest blunder as a Tokyo Jujutsu High student.

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer shows a hilariously over-produced scene that will be used in the upcoming installment for comedic effect

The recent Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer serves as the first full-fledged look at the story for the upcoming season yet, giving fans a good idea of the central players of upcoming events. Moreover, it features plenty of scenes that manga readers are quite familiar with, such as Gojo’s fight with Toji Zenin.

However, one particularly hilarious moment sees Gojo and Riko Amanai bursting through a wall thanks to the white-haired sorcerer's jujutsu powers. Gojo is seen raising his hand with his fingers in a gun-like shape, saying something that is inaudible in the trailer.

Manga readers instantly picked up on this scene as the one where Gojo tries to use Cursed Technique Reversal: Red but fails miserably. The full manga scene sees Gojo, who is defending Amanai from attackers, casually pointing his hand at his opponent while trying to use the Red technique.

However, when it becomes clear that it won’t work, Gojo hilariously laughs, smiles, and uppercuts his confused opponent instead. Given the beautiful animation of the scene in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming season, it reassured fans that MAPPA Studios' adaptation team is committed to bringing the manga to life without exception.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was also given an official release date of July 6, 2023, in Japan. Although no exact release time was given, it was said that the series will premiere on the MBS and TBS local Japanese networks, as well as 28 other affiliated channels. Lastly, it is presumed that Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally, as it did with the first season.

