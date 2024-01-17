Kagurabachi Volume 1 cover showcases Chihiro in all his grandeur

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Shueisha unveiled the official cover image for Kagurabachi Volume 1, depicting Chihiro Rokuhira wielding his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to decimate several enemies. The eagerly anticipated volume is slated to release on February 2, 2024, in Japan.

Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi manga has become a popular battle shonen series. The manga debuted on September 17, 2023, as part of Shueisha's JUMP NEXTWAVE project, which included MamaYuyu and Two on Ice.

Kagurabachi Volume 1 cover picture shows Chihiro Rokuhira unleashing "Kuro"

As mentioned earlier, the renowned publishing company, Shueisha, has finally revealed the official cover illustration for Kagurabachi Volume 1 on January 16, 2024.

According to the reports, the volume will be released on February 2, 2024, in Japan. However, interested readers can already pre-order it from digital stores such as Amazon JP, and others.

Notably, the cover picture features the protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, demonstrating the Kuro ability of his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to fight against a horde of enemies.

The illustration for Volume 1 of the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

A black goldfish is also seen, which serves as the manifestation of Chihiro's Genryoku (spiritual energy) while using Kuro. The battle scenario is presumably taken from Chapter 1, where Chihiro combats a group of Mafia while enquiring about the Hishaku group's whereabouts.

Undoubtedly, the illustration has captivated the fandom, with its meticulous usage of red, black, and white colors. The manga's title is printed in white, with the volume number "01" in black against a red background.

There's no denying the fact that Takeru Hokazono's artistic sense is at the forefront of this cover illustration. Especially the battle choreography and the choice of colors are the highlights of this illustration.

Fans react to the Kagurabachi Volume 1 cover

Fans react to the Volume 1 illustration (Image via X/Twitter)

Kagurabachi Volume 1 cover has made a fantastic impression on general manga readers as well as the fandom. Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss how good the cover illustration looks for the manga's first volume. They found Chihiro's cold demeanor breathtaking.

Some fans also mentioned how the illustration gives off the same vibe as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga covers. Others feel that the cover image may help the series get a decent kickstart with sales. Barring some negative comments, the overall response from fans has been tremendous.

About the manga

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga follows the story of Chihirio Rokuhura, who wants to avenge the death of his father, Kunishige Rokuhira, and retrieve six Enchanted Blades, which were stolen by his father's killers, the Hishaku group.

In this quest, he has his father's friend, Shiba, at his side. Besides Shiba, Chihiro also finds companions in Hinao, Char, Azami, and others. Wielding the seventh Enchanted Blade that his father had secretly forged, Chihiro treads on a bloodied path of revenge.

