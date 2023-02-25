Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime release date, trailer, cast, and more

The Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime is based on a Japanese manga of the same name. It is written by Aoi Akashiro and drawn by Sonsho Hangetsuban.

In April 2022, it was announced that the manga would be turned into an anime with the same name and will be released in April 2023. While Palette Studio will create the animation, the script will be handled by the manga's author, Aoi Akashiro.

The manga began serialization in May 2019 and was relocated to the Comiplex website in 2020. A spin-off manga, Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudai, also arrived and started publishing on the same site, Comiplex, in November 2022.

Everything you need to know about Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime

The new Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime has been in development for some time, as the first announcement was made on April 26, 2022, for the anime adaptation. The anime will be directed by Yuki Inaba, and the script will be handled by the creator himself. Yuki has previously done key animation in the World's Finest Assassin anime and others.

The trailer for the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime was shown on February 24, 2023. The video confirms that the anime will premiere in Japan in April 2023 as part of the spring anime season.

Main Cast

There have also been revelations about the main cast of the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime.

Junya Enoki will be the voice of Yukito Urabe. Fans of the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime series will recognize him as he has voiced many well-known characters. These include Suzuki from Haikyuu!, Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen, young Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, and many others.

Mitama will be voiced by Akari Kito next. Kito has been the voice of many famous characters over the years, like Suzune Horikita from Classroom of the Elite and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer.

Aruraru will be played by Kana Hanazawa. Hanazawa has a long list of roles, including Nadeko Sengoku from the Monogatari series, Mayuri Shiina from Steins; Gate, and many more.

Sumire Uesaka will play Shiruriru in the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime. In Overlord, she plays Shalltear Bloodfallen.

Sho Fujisawa and Megumi Ogata will also appear as Roy and Kullen. Sho's well-known works are Bluelock as Kozaka High School Soccer Club Member. Meanwhile, Ogata's works include Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School (Makoto) as Naegi, Nagito Komaeda.

Junichi Suwabe, Show Hayami, and Aoi Yuki play Bertrand, Soichiro Urabe, and Ataru, respectively, in the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime. Suwabe's talent can be viewed as GEOMON in Gintama, and Hayami's as Vanilla Ice in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. Finally, Yuki appeared as Tatsumaki in One Punch Man.

What to expect from the anime?

As was said before, the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime is based on a manga of the same name. The anime will be classified as fantasy, isekai, comedy, and action.

In the anime, we will also witness reincarnation. The freshly released teaser features amazing anime animation and numerous characters from the plot.

The anime will follow Yukito Urabe, the son of the leader of a cult, who dies during training and is reborn in a different world where there are no gods or religions.

Yukito lives a peaceful life first with the villagers who save him. However, soon, he finds out that the empire has labeled them abnormal because they are afraid of dying, which means they will be killed. To make things worse, Mitama, the deity worshiped by Yukito's cult, is called into this realm.

It would be worth seeing how the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou anime will do when it premieres. Fans will have to wait for the official date, which is in April. Hopefully, we'll get an official date in the coming weeks. Till then, fans can revisit their other favorite anime.

