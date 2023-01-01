Kobeni wins a Chainsaw Man best character poll organized by fans

A Chainsaw Man best character poll organized by fans has ended with a rather shocking result. None other than Kobeni Higashiyama has come out as the voted fan-favorite in this poll organized by Twitter user @jacixn (Jessie).

Although the poll is unofficial since it’s fan-made, roughly one million total votes were cast in the process. Kobeni won with an over 20% share of the total votes, coming away with 206,314 votes, resulting in a first-place finish. Makima and Reze came in second and third place, with Chainsaw Man’s protagonist Denji in fifth place.

Chainsaw Man fan poll results

jessie @jacixn BEST CHAINSAW MAN CHARACTER POLL RESULTS



🥇1ST PLACE: KOBENI

—206,314 votes | 23.9% BEST CHAINSAW MAN CHARACTER POLL RESULTS🥇1ST PLACE: KOBENI—206,314 votes | 23.9% https://t.co/xw9aG2oLyp

The aforementioned poll from Twitter user @jacixn (Jessie) collected 934,782 votes in total from various Twitter users. The poll focused exclusively on characters from the anime series’ recently-concluded first cour, excluding any manga characters who did not appear within those 12 episodes.

Reze sneaks in due to technically being seen in the final moments of the finale episode.

The characters are listed below in the order that they ranked in the poll:

20) 20TH PLACE: FUTURE DEVIL

— 663 votes | 0.1%

19) 19TH PLACE: ARAI

—1312 votes | 0.2%

18) 18TH PLACE: KATANA MAN

—3923 votes | 0.5%

17) 17TH PLACE: MEOWY

—4700 votes | 0.5%

16) 16TH PLACE: PRINCI

—5132 votes | 0.6%

15) 15TH PLACE: GALGALI/VIOLENCE FIEND

—5882 votes | 0.7%

14) 14TH PLACE: SAWATARI

—7235 votes | 0.8%

13) 13TH PLACE: POCHITA

—12826 votes | 1.5%

12) 12TH PLACE: TENDO

—33,738 votes | 3.9%

11) 11TH PLACE: KUROSE

—37,125votes | 4.3%

10) 10TH PLACE: KISHIBE

—39,100 votes | 4.5%

9) 9TH PLACE: BEAM/SHARK DEVIL

—42,228 votes | 4.9%

8) 8TH PLACE: AKI HAYAKAWA

—43,435 votes | 5%

7) 7TH PLACE: POWER

—50,832 votes | 5.9%

6) 6TH PLACE: HIMENO

—60,119 votes | 7%

5) 5TH PLACE: DENJI

—76,507 votes | 8.9%

4) 4TH PLACE: ANGEL DEVIL

—81,172 votes | 9.4%

3) 3RD PLACE: REZE

—89,971 votes | 10.4%

2) 2ND PLACE: MAKIMA

—132,568 votes | 15.3%

1) 1ST PLACE: KOBENI

—206,314 votes | 23.9%

Kobeni's win is especially interesting when considering the reception she got from fans as the anime progressed. Initially hated for constantly making noises and being terrified of pretty much anything, fans eventually grew to love her as the series progressed when she showed her skills in combat and beyond.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes