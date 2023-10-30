Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc trailer reveals Sukuna in all his glory

Monday, October 30, 2023, saw the official YouTube account for TOHO animation share a new trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc, featuring several characters from the series. The trailer also revealed a new key visual for the arc, which exclusively featured and seemingly teased the imminent arrival of Sukuna to the train station battlefield.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc trailer features a unique approach to its production, blending shots from the anime with scenes of the real-world Shibuya area. Some of these shots are seemingly overlaid on one another, but a majority of them serve as alternate perspectives to the events in the series and where they take place in the real world.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc has been on air since late August 2023, when the anime's second season returned from a three-week break following the airing of its first arc. This first arc was entitled Hidden Inventory/Premature Death but was also referred to by fans as the Gojo's past arc.

The arc began with the season’s premiere in early July 2023 and concluded in early August 2023.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc teases major events in coming episodes with Sukuna-centric trailer and key visual

As mentioned above, the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc trailer focused on several characters involved in the arc and also included glimpses of Shibuya from the series and real life. This culminated in an exclusive focus on Ryomen Sukuna, who is seemingly being teased as taking over Yuji Itadori’s body and appearing soon.

The final image of the trailer sees Sukuna standing in the middle of a massive Shibuya intersection, adorned in his typical robe outfit seen in most artwork. If Sukuna does appear in the arc soon, however, then he's unlikely to do so in this outfit, considering previous trailers have featured him in Yuji Itadori's outfit. This is due to the fact that the two share a body.

At the moment, it's unclear how Sukuna may appear in the coming episodes of the anime series. However, with Yuji Itadori unconscious and having been found by Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba, it's possible that Jogo is given the opportunity to summon Sukuna as he planned. Itadori being far from any allies of his further supports the idea that this will transpire in upcoming installments.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc rapidly approaching its end, the tease of Sukuna's imminent arrival has fans incredibly excited. While it seems that there are other more pressing concerns to deal with (such as the revived Toji Zenin appearing in Dagon's Domain Expansion), the series will likely focus on the King of Curses' return sooner rather than later.

