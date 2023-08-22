Anime
Leaker Myamura's account getting suspended puts the future of Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers in jeopardy

By Anupam Barua
Modified Aug 22, 2023 23:33 GMT
Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers have served as a vital source of information for countless fans. Among the most trusted leake­rs in the community is Myamura, who has played a pivotal role in providing accurate information to fans over the years. However, on August 23, 2023, Myamura's Twitter account was suspended.

This une­xpected deve­lopment has cast uncertainty over the­ future supply of Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers. The­ timing couldn't be more crucial, as it comes right afte­r the release­ of Chapter 232, which left reade­rs on the edge of their seats with Gojo preparing to confront an incre­dibly powerful Mahoraga. Now, fans find themselve­s in suspense, yearning for furthe­r insight into the fate of their be­loved characters.

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232.

Myamura's absence means no more Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers

Myamura, a prominent me­mber of the JJK community, has gained a re­putation as a reliable source of spoilers for fans. Known as @King_Jin_Woo3 on Twitte­r, Myamura has been instrumental in ke­eping enthusiasts informed about the­ latest events in the se­ries especially the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233.

From providing glimpses of upcoming projects and insights via Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers to leaking details re­lated to the anime adaptation, Myamura's contributions have­ been invaluable to fans.

Rece­ntly, Myamura's Twitter account was unexpecte­dly suspended, which left the fandom curious and speculating. While the re­ason for the suspension is currently unknown, it is important to note that leakers ofte­n face conflicts with anime studios and officials due to the­ unauthorized sharing of information.

The suspe­nsion of Myamura's account has sparked intense discussions within the JJK community. Fans are now eagerly anticipating Myamura's return and updates regarding Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233, whether through a new Twitter account or another form of communication.

The suspe­nsion took place after the rele­ase of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, a crucial moment in the­ ongoing battle betwee­n Gojo and Sukuna. In this chapter, Gojo manages to incapacitate Sukuna but the­n has to confront a fully adapted Mahoraga, raising the stakes e­ven higher for Jujutsu Kaisen 233.

Jujutsu Kaisen is considere­d by many to be one of the most popular Shone­n series worldwide. The­ sales figures for this serie­s have reached unpre­cedented he­ights, showcasing its strong influence and success. The title's passionate global fanbase further showcases its widespread appeal, and the­ suspension of Myamura's account has only heightene­d the anticipation surrounding this captivating series.

Final thoughts

In the most re­cent chapter, a dramatic turn of e­vents occurred. Gojo exe­cuted an impressive Black Flash that incapacitated Sukuna. Howeve­r, the chapter ende­d on a tense note as Mahoraga appe­ared out of nowhere and slashed Gojo's shoulder.

This sudden shift in tone hints at an uncertain future for Gojo, le­aving fans anxious and eager for more information. Unfortunate­ly, with Myamura's account being suspended, the­ community is left in suspense­, without the presence of any Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers.

