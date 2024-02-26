Leakers advise fans not to read One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers

One Piece chapter 1109 will be released on Monday, March 4, 2024, and fans can expect the One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers to arrive soon. But something happened this time before the spoilers for this chapter were unveiled. One of the biggest leakers of this series' spoilers on X (@EMUNOPLA) has advised fans not to indulge in the spoilers for chapter 1109.

Some other big leakers followed suit because a slight mistake in translating panels from One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers could change the meaning of the whole chapter. Also, as One Piece is in its final chapter, the leakers advise fans to read from the original source for a proper experience and amazement.

Leakers advise fans to avoid reading One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers

On February 26, 2024, a popular One Piece leaker made a tweet on their official X account, advising fans to avoid reading the One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers. The post from the leaker was in Arabic, which translates as:

"My advice is not to read the spoiler for Chapter 1109 if you want to enjoy and be shocked. The story is about to end!"

Many other leakers from different nations have followed suit and addressed the One Piece fandom to avoid reading One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers to get the complete experience on the official release:

The tweet translates as:

"LEAKERS ADVISE NOT TO READ ONE PIECE SPOILERS THIS WEEK... THE CHAPTER LOOKS TO BE INCREDIBLE, THERE WILL BE A BEFORE AND AN AFTER THIS CHAPTER."

The tweet translates to:

"THIS WEEK WE WILL HAVE CHAPTER 1109 OF ONE PIECE! Leaker: My advice is not to read the spoilers if you want to enjoy and be shocked, the story is about to end."

The main thing these leakers have emphasized in their tweets is that One Piece is ending and that now every chapter could be a phenomenon with revelations of the biggest mysteries in the series.

The final saga of One Piece started with the Egghead arc, and currently, both the anime and manga of this series are going through this arc. There has been no official confirmation as to how many more arcs this saga will comprise.

Recap of One Piece chapter 1108

One Piece chapter 1108 key highlight (Image via Shuiesha)

One Piece chapter 1108 continued the premise as Dorry and Brogy came to the rescue of Franky's team and rushed towards Luffy to help him against Saturn and Kizaru. The vice admirals tried their best to take hold of Bonney but were overwhelmed by the Seraphims and the giants.

Saturn transformed into his hybrid foam and attacked Luffy, Vegapunk, and Sanji in hopes of killing them. As Sanji tried to escape, Kizaru interrupted and stabbed Vegapunk. Luffy strangled both Saturn and Kizaru later on as Sanji and Vegapunk made their escape to Punk Records, where the latter is about to reveal the truth of the world.

Final thoughts

As nerve-wracking and exciting as this news might sound, the big leakers of the One Piece series, like Redon, Pewpiece, and Scotch, have not made any warning of this sort to avoid reading One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers.

Reading spoilers before the release of a chapter could spoil the amazement that comes with the chapter, but it also creates a sense of anticipation to see how these spoilers will be executed in the chapter.

