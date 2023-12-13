Love Between Twins is Indivisible anime confirms release date in new PV

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Kadokawa began streaming the first promotional video for the Love Between Twins is Indivisible anime series, confirming its Summer 2024 release date. The release of the promotional video also revealed the main cast and staff for the series, with Kadokawa also revealing a key visual as part of the news release.

While Japanese broadcast and international streaming information for the Love Between Twins is Indivisible anime was not shared, this will likely be revealed in the coming months. The arrival of this information will also likely mark the reveal of an exact release date to further narrow down the general release window fans currently have.

The Love Between Twins is Indivisible anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Shihon Takamura and illustrator Almic’s original light novel series of the same name. The light novels also have an ongoing manga adaptation. At the time of this article’s writing, the series is expected to be a faithful adaptation of the still ongoing original light novel series.

Love Between Twins is Indivisible anime series currently slated for a July 2024 premiere, per Kadokawa

Per the first promotional video for the Love Between Twins is Indivisible anime from Kadokawa, the series is set to premiere sometime in July 2024, as mentioned above. The video also revealed the anime’s main cast and staff. Per this information, infinite is producing the series, with ROLL2 animating the series. It’s expected that additional staff information, such as directors and character designers, will be announced in the coming months.

The anime is announced as starring Shogo Sakata as Jun Shirosaki, Moeha Nochimoto as Rumi Shinguji, and Maaya Uchida as Naori Shinguji. It’s also expected that additional cast and characters will be announced in the coming months leading up to the anime’s premiere. The aforementioned key visual features Naori and Rumi, with Jun noticeably absent.

The original light novel from Takamura and Almic was first published on May 8, 2021, under ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko publishing imprint. The series is still ongoing today and has been collected into five total volumes. All five have yet to be released in English. A manga adaptation from illustrator Okari began in April 2022 in ASCII’s Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine and is still ongoing, with two compilation volumes published.

The romantic comedy series follows protagonist Jun, who is childhood friends with two twin girls with vastly different personalities. Rumi looks boyish but is an otome, or a maiden, on the inside, while Naori is a cute otaku. Jun eventually ends up in a love triangle with the two of them, with the series following the trio as they navigate their way through the unique situation.

