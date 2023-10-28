MAPPA brings back Linked Horizon for Attack on Titan finale opening theme

The highly anticipated Attack on Titan finale will bring back musical group Linked Horizon for the opening theme. This announcement has generated immense excitement among fans. Linked Horizon's previous contributions to the series, including Guren no Yumiya and Shinzo wo Sasageyo, have become iconic.
The fusion of rock and orchestral elements in Linked Horizon's music has significantly heightened the impact of the show. The collaboration between MAPPA Studio and Linked Horizon promises to deliver an emotionally charged opening sequence. It will serve as a grand finale to the series, leaving a lasting impression on fans as they bid farewell to this extraordinary title.
Linked Horizon's return to make for an impactful Attack on Titan finale
MAPPA Studio, the animation studio in charge of the Attack on Titan finale, has strategically decided to reintroduce Linked Horizon for the opening theme of the finale. This choice highlights the studio's dedication to offering fans a fitting finale by incorporating the familiar and iconic sound synonymous with Attack on Titan, which fans deeply resonate with.
Linked Horizon's music significantly enhances the overall viewing experience of the anime. Their return for the finale exemplifies the studio's unwavering dedication to preserving the essence and spirit of the series.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the opening theme by Linked Horizon. They believe that it will undeniably establish the atmosphere and perfectly capture the essence of the climactic finale. The combination of MAPPA Studio's breathtaking animation and Linked Horizon's powerful melodies is expected to craft a truly memorable and impactful opening sequence, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.
Linked Horizon's previous work for Attack on Titan
Linked Horizon has a rich history intertwined with the Attack on Titan franchise. They have composed the captivating theme songs for the anime's first three seasons. Noteworthy tracks like Guren no Yumiya and Shinzo wo Sasageyo have become emblematic of the series, resonating profoundly with devoted fans.
The essence of Attack on Titan's narrative is effectively captured by Linked Horizon through their powerful and emotionally charged compositions. This amplifies the intensity and drama of the storylines, perfectly complementing the epic battles and pivotal moments in the series. Linked Horizon's music, with its distinct blend of rock and orchestral elements, adds depth and enhances the overall experience for fans.
Returning to work on the Attack on Titan finale, Linked Horizon not only maintains continuity and familiarity for fans but also enhances the emotional impact and grandeur of the title's concluding chapters.
Final thoughts
MAPPA Studio's decision to bring back Linked Horizon for the opening theme of the Attack on Titan finale showcases their dedication to delivering a satisfying conclusion to the beloved series. Known for leaving a lasting impact on the franchise, Linked Horizon's return undoubtedly adds emotional depth to the upcoming release.
Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the opening theme for the Attack on Titan finale. This captivating collaboration between MAPPA Studio and Linked Horizon promises to be a fitting tribute to the epic journey portrayed in the series.
