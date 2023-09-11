MAPPA's Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou drops final trailer for the anime film

With MAPPA's Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou set to release on Friday, September 15, 2023, the staff of MAPPA and the anime film released the movie's final trailer on Monday, September 11, 2023. With that, the anime movie gave fans a good idea of what they could expect in the film.

Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou is an original anime film that is written and directed by Mari Okada. The director also wrote a novel for the film, which was released back in July 2023, months before the film's release. The film was originally announced by MAPPA in 2021.

Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou releases its final trailer

MAPPA's Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou is set to be released on Friday, September 15, 2023, in theaters in Japan. However, four days before the film's premiere, the staff of MAPPA and the anime movie together released the film's final trailer.

The new trailer gave fans a better idea of what is set to happen in the film. Up till now, the film had provided fans with a description of the film, however, with the film's final trailer, the staff provided fans with scenes from the film in chronological order.

Mutsumi as seen in the anime film (Image via MAPPA)

Fans can witness the infamous blast at the factory in the trailer. With that, the trailer showed fans how the characters responded to calamity. Following that, people could be seen panicking as they came to a decision to not change. That's when Masamune happened to meet Mutsumi and the mysterious girl Itsumi.

This led to the boys and girls having "love impulses" towards each other, which eventually began upsetting the world's balance. With the world seemingly crashing down on them, the characters can be seen trying to deal with the problem and trying to understand their feelings for each other.

How fans reacted to the final trailer

Fans loved the final trailer of Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou as they immediately began praising the anime studio MAPPA for providing them with the same. The anime fans praised the staff members, giving a special mention to the editors and artists who helped create the trailer.

Many fans believed that the film's quality was better than Jujutsu Kaisen's animation. While that is obvious due to the difference in film and TV production, fans were excited about the same. Some fans had already decided on when they would be watching the film. Hence, it can be said that, despite being an original story, Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou film could quite likely be a huge success.

