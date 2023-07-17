Megan Thee Stallion's Sukuna cosplay wins over Jujutsu Kaisen fandom

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently gained widespread attention on the internet for her impressive portrayal of Sukuna, the primary antagonist from the beloved anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen. Her cosplay was meticulously detailed and remarkably accurate, garnering high praise from fans who admired her dedication and skill.
The Jujutsu Kaisen series follows a high school student named Yuji Itadori, who, after ingesting one of Sukuna's fingers, transforms into a jujutsu sorcerer. Alongside his classmates Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, as well as their teacher Gojo Satoru, he strives to prevent the complete resurrection of Sukuna.
In a recent post, Twitter user @king_jin_woo captured Megan Thee Stallion going live on Instagram. Netizens were surprised to see how the makeup and artwork on her face closely resembled the tattoos adorning Sukuna's visage.
Megan Thee Stallion, a well-known artist, has revealed her passion for anime by actively participating in cosplay. Over the years, she has showcased her love for this art form by embodying various iconic characters. In 2019, she mesmerized fans with her portrayal of Sailor Moon. More recently, in 2021, Megan captivated her fans with her cosplay of Mirko from My Hero Academia.
Megan Thee Stallion has now proved her talent with an impressive Sukuna cosplay. The dedication and effort she put into her makeup are evident, and fans are captivated by the remarkable portrayal, which is likely to ignite inspiration in others to take on the persona of Sukuna.
Needless to say, the cosplay has been a hit among fans. Impressed with the intricate detailing of Sukuna's face tattoo, Twitter is exploding with the fandom showering their love on the rapper after seeing the cosplay. Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter:
Who is Ryomen Sukuna? More details about the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen series
Ryomen Sukuna, the central antagonist in Gege Akutami's manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, is a fictional character. He was once revered as the King of Curses over a thousand years ago and is believed to have always been a Curse.
However, before becoming a Cursed Spirit, Sukuna was actually a human sorcerer. Due to his immense power, he had to be contained within 20 fingers after being sealed. These fingers serve to control and limit his formidable abilities that originated from the negative emotions flowing from humans.
A menacing and sadistic entity, Sukuna derives pleasure from inflicting pain and mercilessly ending lives. His intellect is unparalleled, coupled with his cunning nature that consistently outmaneuvers his adversaries. Within the world of Jujutsu, Sukuna stands as an imminent menace—a force relentless in his pursuit of achieving unchecked dominance.
Megan Thee Stallion's portrayal of Sukuna in her cosplay is extremely impressive, and fans have made their opinion of the same clear on social media.
She flawlessly captured the character's appearance, energy, and even the intricate tattoos. Fans are absolutely enamored with Megan Thee Stallion's cosplay, making it undoubtedly one of the most talked-about cosplays of the year.
