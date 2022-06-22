My Hero Academia Chapter 357 leaked scans reveal the pro-hero versions of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki

Quite unprecedentedly, several raw panels of My Hero Academia Chapter 357 were leaked earlier today. Amongst other things, the scans show a panel of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki in their future adult forms.

While it is likely to be an imagined vision of the future from Endeavor, this does give the readers a solid idea of how Horikoshi envisions the Origin trio in the future. Along with them, some other members of Class A are seen in their future Avatars, although only Kirishima seems to have gone through a drastic costume change.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 357. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in the article unless stated otherwise.

Leaked scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 357 show Deku and his friends in their adult forms through a vision

The My Hero Academia Chapter 357 scans show Endeavor throwing AFO through the Gunga Mountains and using his fire to attack the Villain with multiple cannonballs. There is a fire vortex of sorts forming at Endeavor’s severed right arm. Anothshowednel shows him taking a page out of his son’s book and hugging AFO as he incinerated the Villain.

The panel depicting the future is likely something Endeavor imagined during his inner monologue. A rough translation of the following panel indicates that Endeavor is thinking about something along the lines of “at least one of my children will become the hero I wanted to be.” And indeed, the panel focuses on Shoto Todoroki.

aj 🍈 SURVIVED THE DROUGHT @soliloquirk #mha357



COSTUME DIFFERENCES I SEE



SHOTO:

- Obviously taller

- Canisters are wider and shorter

- Temperature regulator is more compact

- some sort of new device on his wrist?



(cont. below) COSTUME DIFFERENCES I SEESHOTO:- Obviously taller- Canisters are wider and shorter- Temperature regulator is more compact- some sort of new device on his wrist?(cont. below) #mha357 COSTUME DIFFERENCES I SEE SHOTO:- Obviously taller- Canisters are wider and shorter - Temperature regulator is more compact- some sort of new device on his wrist?(cont. below) https://t.co/RIkWgFCB3o

The My Hero Academia Chapter 357 panel showed the backs of future pro-heroes as they walked towards the light. These include Uravity, Froppy, Deku, Ingenium, Creati, Dynamight, and Red Riot. Amongst them, only Deku and Bakugo are looking back towards Shoto, who is the closest to the camera. They are clearly waiting for him to catch up.

From the back, Shoto looks both taller and broader, his hair worn short. His costume isn’t drastically different, but he is carrying larger canisters and a bulkier temperature controller. Bakugo’s costume is similarly unchanged from the present, although the design of his grenade launchers is now eerily similar to that of the Second User of OFA. He also has two short braids that resemble the fuse of a bomb.

🎇 @riptidebkg #MHASpoilers #MHA357 #bnha357



disclaimer: i am NO artist (its so obvious cmon now ) and i dont talk ab leaks. BUT the urge to see time skip kiribaku hero costumes animated for myself indulgence was so strong im sorry disclaimer: i am NO artist (its so obvious cmon now) and i dont talk ab leaks. BUT the urge to see time skip kiribaku hero costumes animated for myself indulgence was so strong im sorry #MHASpoilers #MHA357 #bnha357 disclaimer: i am NO artist (its so obvious cmon now 😭) and i dont talk ab leaks. BUT the urge to see time skip kiribaku hero costumes animated for myself indulgence was so strong im sorry 😭 https://t.co/XOYLl3Ojn2

Deku seems to be the same as his current version, both physically and costume-wise. The only addition to his look is a cape very similar to those of Nana Shimura and Gran Torino. Kirishima is seen sporting a long jacket and a mask of sorts. Creati and Ingenium seem largely unchanged as well, and the quality of the scans is not good enough to figure out any addition to Uravity and Floppy’s costumes.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 may signal the end of Endeavor’s hero career, or worse, his life. The vision seems to be a wish for the future. It is not set in stone but rather something that Enji Todoroki hopes for his son. Either way, this does give readers a good idea of how the mangaka envisions physical and sartorial changes in his characters. More details will become clear once the chapter officially comes out.

