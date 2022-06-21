My Hero Academia Chapter 357: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 will reveal to the readers if Horikoshi means to rush through the AFO fight. The heroes have attacked the demon lord twice by this point, and it seems redundant for him to come back from having his mask broken twice.

Additionally, the heroes have very few tricks left up their sleeves, and half of their attack-force is severely injured. As such, this chapter finds the battle at an impasse.

However, fans expect Endeavor to receive further exposition in My Hero Academia Chapter 357. Horikoshi has been exploring the Flame Hero’s psyche in the last few chapters with a kinder hand than he had in the previous arcs. While this treatment has received a mixed reception, it has been expertly done so far and should reach a climax in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 should find the heroes at an advantageous stalemate

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 356: Cracks in All For One’s armor appear, can he truly be beaten?! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3xYpdSP My Hero Academia, Ch. 356: Cracks in All For One’s armor appear, can he truly be beaten?! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3xYpdSP https://t.co/h7dISdTixo

Since there is no break this week, My Hero Academia Chapter 357 will be released on Sunday, June 26, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, June 27

After its publication, My Hero Academia Chapter 357 will be available for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of Chapter 356

In Chapter 356, titled “Regarding the Enemy,” Tokoyami tried to finish breaking AFO’s mask with his new attack after being encouraged by Jirou. AFO figured out that the revolt of his vestiges had slowed down his reflexes, and devoured the consciousnesses of his stolen quirk to regain control.

He attacked the three heroes with innumerable blades, and Hawks jumped in to protect Tokoyami. However, Endeavor returned to battle and protected both of them, but lost his right arm to the blades in the process. The blades also put AFO’s mask back together.

While he was incapacitated on the ground, Endeavor had a vision of his younger self, who reminded him of the origin of his hero name. He had watched his father die while trying to save a little girl, and had later chosen a name that meant “Hard Work” to become someone as special as his father.

However, his younger self reminded him that Enji had always been less than superhuman, and he should embrace this weakness because it drove him to do what needed to be done.

𝐸𝑛𝑗𝑖 𝑇𝑜𝑑𝑜𝑟𝑜𝑘𝑖 @Maaagiiiikkk #MHA356 #MHASpoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Le grand personnage qu'est cet homme, l'un des plus grand développement de mha bordel Le grand personnage qu'est cet homme, l'un des plus grand développement de mha bordel #MHA356 #MHASpoilers---------Le grand personnage qu'est cet homme, l'un des plus grand développement de mha bordel https://t.co/WapfKbZAfP

In the present, Endeavor admitted that he had to win the fight, and if he had to use his weakness for it, he gladly would. Replacing his severed arm with one made from fire, Endeavor punched AFO’s mask again and managed to shatter it to pieces. He also cauterized his arm and the wound on his side to stop the bleeding.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 357

Horikoshi has been building up Endeavor’s character arc for a long time and it can be assumed that it will culminate in My Hero Academia Chapter 357. Undoubtedly, it has been a tumultuous journey for the readers, but the revelation of Endeavor’s origin did clarify his drive and motivation, and most importantly, his change in attitude in recent years.

Even if Endeavor has cauterized his wounds, he is considerably weakened. As Tokoyami noted, Hawks lacks the power to truly break through AFO’s defenses, and Jirou is severely wounded herself.

If AFO overcomes the damage Endeavor just dealt him, the bulk of the upcoming offense would fall on Tokoyami and the Flame Hero.

It seems unlikely that AFO will be able to put his mask back together a second time. If he cannot do so, then the fight will lean significantly in the heroes’ favor in My Hero Academia Chapter 357.

While it seems surprising that the battle with one of the two main villains of the series would end so abruptly, it must be remembered that Horikoshi has set a time limit on himself and has kept most of the final battles relatively short. Hopefully, readers will see a comparatively longer struggle when it comes to All for One.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far