Thanks to a potential partnership between Mattel and the anime studio Bones, fans of My Hero Academia may soon have a new method to play the card game UNO. The manga and anime series My Hero Academia follows the exploits of teen Izuku Midoriya. The teen wants to be a superhero in a world where most individuals have superpowers known as quirks. The show has received accolades for its enthralling action, fascinating characters, and themes of justice, friendship, and bravery.

The card game UNO was invented by Merle Robbins in Ohio, USA, in 1971. The object of this shedding-style game is to discard all of your cards before the other players do. Red, yellow, green, and blue make up the game's four color-coded sets of 108 playing cards.

Three action cards—skip, reverse, and draw two—as well as cards with numbers 0 to 9 are included for each color. Four wild cards that can change the color or force the following player to draw four cards are also included in the game. The game is won by the first player to discard all of their cards.

UNO likely to bring My Hero Academia characters and abilities into the game

The collab could be a part of the UNO Artiste series, which highlights the work of numerous artists and creators from various professions and genres. The UNO Artiste series strives to enhance the enjoyment and excitement of the card game while simultaneously celebrating the variety and inventiveness of art and culture.

Another collectible collection with some of the favorite superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the UNO: Marvel deck. This premium version of UNO, which is based on the original game, has four card decks, each of which is tailored for a renowned superhero: Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, and Captain Marvel.

Every player selects a character to play as, and that character has unique abilities that they may utilize at any time. Four more unique collector foil cards are also included in the set that players may either retain or use in the game.

In terms of design and playability, the UNO: My Hero Academia deck could be comparable to the Marvel deck. Players may select their preferred characters from both decks and utilize those characters' special skills to outwit their rivals. The My Hero Academia deck, however, may have a distinct theme and aesthetic than the Marvel deck because it might emulate the look and feel of the anime.

Neither Mattel nor Studio Bones have officially confirmed the collaboration. However, fans can monitor Mattel Creations, where it can be purchased, for any updates since it could be a limited-edition item. For those who enjoy UNO, My Hero Academia, or both, this deck will most likely provide hours of enjoyment.

