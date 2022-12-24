My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 reveals cour 2’s ending theme Kitakaze

On December 24, My Hero Academia season 6 finished airing its first cour. With this, the Paranormal Liberation War came to an end. While some key events from the arc are still left to be animated, they will likely be combined with the beginning of the Villain Hunt arc in cour 2.

During the preview of the next episode at the end of episode 13, the new ending theme for cour 2 of My Hero Academia season 6 was revealed. The song North Wind (Kita Kaze) by the rock band Six Lounge will be used as the ending theme for episodes 14-25. It is yet unclear whether the opening theme song will be changed.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 will have a new theme song from Six Lounge

So far, the previous four My Hero Academia seasons have had two Opening and two Ending theme songs each. Every cour is given a new set of songs catered to the content of that cour. So far, there has been no news of a new opening song, but considering that the two arcs in each cour differ drastically from each other, there is a strong possibility of at least a set of new visuals during the intro.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 is set to premiere on January 7, 2023. There will be no new episode next week due to the new year celebrations. The manga will also be on a publication break due to Shueisha celebrating Christmas. Mangaka Horikoshi has had to take frequent hiatuses due to his health issues. Readers hope that this break will help him recover and will allow him to organize his work such that it doesn’t harm his health.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2

There have been lengthy discussions regarding how much of the remaining manga content season 6 will cover. As of the end of the first cour, they have adapted 37 chapters in 13 episodes with roughly a three-chapters per episode count. At that pace, they can cover 36 more chapters in the remaining 12 episodes.

The final 11 chapters of the Paranormal Liberation arc are still left to be adapted. That makes 32 chapters when combined with the 21 chapters of the Tartarus Escapees/Villain Hunt arc, leaving room for only the introduction of Star and Stripe at the end of My Hero Academia season 6.

Final thoughts

Therefore, anime-watchers can expect a lengthy dive into the convoluted past of the Todoroki family before more details about One for All and Deku’s plans for the future come up. Considering the drastically different tone of the rest of My Hero Academia season 6, viewers can also expect a new Opening theme song.

