My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 hints at Deku fighting Lady Nagant with Quirks of past wielders

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, which will be released on Saturday, February 25, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, titled The Lovely Lady Nagant, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Midoriya working alongside Endeavor, Best Jeanist, and Hawks as they swept the streets in search of villains who fled Tartarus. This was when Deku was attacked by an assassin hired by All For One Lady Nagant.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 preview hints at Kai Chisaki's connection with Lady Nagant

Lady Nagant as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 preview (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, titled The Lovely Lady Nagant, will see the anime continue right from where the previous episode ended as Lady Nagant began her assault against Deku. She was hired by All For One to capture the One For All user and had located the latter during a rainy night.

Since Deku was previously informed about the possible attack by Lady Nagant from Hawks, he knew some details about her, which included her sniping range that extended up to 3 km. She was previously a Pro Hero, after which she turned into a villain after giving in to her dark side.

Lady Nagant as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 preview (Image via BONES)

The upcoming episode will see Deku locate Lady Nagant, after which he will try to understand her despair and anger towards justice. However, until then, he will be forced to fight her using the Quirks of the former One For All users. Now that all former One For All users are ready to help Deku, fans could possibly witness him use new Quirks in the upcoming episode.

The preview images provided by Studio BONES also show Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul. Thus, there is a good chance that the anime will show some history behind Lady Nagant and Overhaul as she had rescued him from Tartarus, however, it hasn't been revealed why she did so.

Thus, there is also the chance that fans might be able to witness some backstory about Lady Nagant and her time as a Pro Hero. Through this, fans could find out why she chose to become a villain after her stint as a hero.

