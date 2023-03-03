My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 preview hints at Deku leaving All Might

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, which will be released on Saturday, March 4, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode, titled Friend, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Deku fight Lady Nagant using all of his One For All quirks. While he successfully defeated her, All For One had laid a trap, using which he blasted Lady Nagant the moment her heart was persuaded by Midoriya.

The preview of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 shows Deku's friends reaching out to him

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 preview (Image via BONES) e via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 will continue right from where the previous episode ended, showing Deku unable to help Lady Nagant even though she was within his grasp. When he realizes that he will be helpless when his allies' lives will be in danger, Deku decides to reduce the possibility of any casualties by leaving behind All Might and the top three heroes - Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist.

Deku fears that the people around him could get hurt because of him being targeted by All For One, which is why he will vow to fight alone against Shigaraki, All For One, and the League of Villains. At the moment, Deku is angry and could take some drastic measures to take down his nemesis.

Bakugo, Tokoyami, and Shoto as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 preview (Image via BONES)

However, as evident from the preview images, his friends from Class 1A of UA High School are set to try and make contact with him. Deku had written them all a letter each, explaining his connection to All Might and his One For All quirk. Given that the students from 1A are Midoriya's friends, they will try their best to bring back their friend from the darkness.

Meanwhile, the episode preview images also reveal a peculiar villain whom Deku could fight in the upcoming episode. Considering Deku's rage, he could instantly defeat him. Moreover, he could be confronted by friends, who may ask him to head back to UA High School. Fans will have to wait to see if Deku willingly goes back with them or if he chooses to fight back.

Poll : 0 votes