My Hero Academia season 6 release time announced with a new key visual for Dabi and Shigaraki

My Hero Academia season 6 will be broadcast every Saturday from October 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV in Japan. Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the season with a likely delay of 30 minutes following the TV broadcast.

Additionally, the official website has released a new poster featuring Dabi and Shigaraki to announce that a radio program called “My Villain Academia Radio Villain Biiki” will be aired every other Friday from October 14 onwards, alternating with All Might Japan.

The broadcast time for My Hero Academia season 6 was announced on the official website (heroaca.com) and Twitter account. A compilation of three teasers featuring the hero students, pro-heroes, and villains premiered on TOHO Animation’s YouTube channel. While there were no new scenes in these teasers, they featured Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya’s voice actor) and Kouki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki’s voice actor) informing the viewers about the broadcasting details.

Along with the Japanese broadcast and international simulcast details, the official website has notified fans that the season will be available on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, among others, although the details are unclear as of yet. However, the website lists the online airing time on these platforms as 18:00 JST, which is 30 minutes behind TV time.

Heroaca had previously announced that Daiki Yamashita and Nobuhiko Okamoto (Bakugo’s VA) will be hosting the radio program "My Hero Academia Radio All Might Japan" at 17:30 JST on alternate Fridays from September 30 onwards. The program will discuss the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episodes.

The website has now announced another complimentary program called “My Villain Academia Radio Villain Biiki (僕のヴィランアカデミア ラジオ ヴィランびいき),” which will be hosted by Kouki Uchiyama and Hiro Shimono (Dabi’s VA), on Friday, October 14. The program will be broadcast at 17:30 JST and will alternate with All Might Japan. As such, each program will be aired once every four Fridays. The website released an additional key visual of Shigaraki and Dabi to commemorate the announcement.

Readers can expect a detailed list of release dates and times for different time zones as soon as Crunchyroll and other platforms confirm the simulcasting details. My Hero Academia season 6 will cover one of the most acclaimed arcs in the manga, the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Hopefully, after receiving such a mixed response for the controversial fifth season, Studio Bones will be careful with what is widely known as the “War arc”.

