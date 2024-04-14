My Hero Academia season 7 reveals ending theme song and artists

On April 14, 2024, the ending song and its artist for My Hero Academia season 7 were announced through the official TV website of the anime series. The ending song will be performed by the Japanese band Omoinotake and will be titled Tsubomi (which loosely translates to Flower Bud).

The My Hero Academia sequel was announced immediately after the conclusion of season 6 and its first episode is set to premiere in May 2024. The sequel will be animated by Bones Studio and the opening song of this sequel will be performed by TK from the rock band Ling Tosite Sigure.

My Hero Academia season 7 unveils ending theme song

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the official website, the ending song of My Hero Academia season 7 will be performed by the band Omoinotake and will be titled Tsubomi. The band consists of three people and it wrote this song especially for the upcoming My Hero Academia installment.

Omionotake has performed some other anime songs in the past including the opening songs for Blue Period (EVERBLUE) and Horimiya: Piece (Shiawase), and the theme song for the movie Twittering Birds Never Fly (Moratorium) as well.

The upcoming season of My Hero Academia is set to premiere with its first episode on May 4, 2024. The star of this installment will be the newly introduced hero named Star and Stripe, who will be voiced by Park Romi (Hange from Attack on Titan). The series is also set to receive its fourth movie adaptation titled You're Next, which is set to premiere on August 2, 2024.

Other characters and voice actors set to feature in the new season include Izuku Midoriya voiced by Daiki Yamashita (Tetsurou from No Guns Life), All Might voiced by Kenta Miyake (Dagon from Jujutsu Kaisen), All for One voiced by Akio Ootsuka (Dimple from Mob Psycho 100), and Aoyama Yuuga voiced by Kousake Kuwano.

Some of the returning staff members for the adaptation of season 7 include Nagasaki Kenji as the director (Storyboard director for Gosick) alongside Nakayama Naomi (director of Koikimo), Kuroda Yousuke as the series composer (series composer for Mashle), and Hayashi Yuuki as the music composer (music composer for One Piece: Film Gold).

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7

Star and Stripe as seen in the trailers (Image via Bones)

As of this article's writing, the title does not have an official synopsis. Fans can expect the series to continue from where it left off in season 6. The previous season animated the Paranormal Liberation War arc and the first arc of the final saga of the series, the Dark Deku arc.

My Hero Academia season 7 could animate the next two arcs, the Star and Stripe arc, and the U.A. Traitor arc, alongside the first part of the Final War arc, as the series will comprise 25 episodes.

