My Hero Academia: You're Next reveals April 2025 Netflix release date

Friday, April 11, 2025 saw the official Netflix release date of Sunday, April 20, 2025 for My Hero Academia: You’re Next revealed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix Anime. The post specifies that the film is “coming to Netflix in the US, Canada, and more regions,” with these additional regions having yet to be specified as of this article’s writing.

While the My Hero Academia: You’re Next movie doesn’t have a specified release time, the movie should become available at 12AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on Sunday, April 20. This is typical for Netflix releases, which typically become available at midnight PDT on the production’s corresponding release date.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next comes to Netflix as Vigilantes spinoff gets underway

As mentioned above, the official X account for Netflix Anime has only named the United States and Canada specifically for My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s streaming availability. Fans can likely expect the streaming platform to clarify what “additional regions” the film will stream in over the coming days. This may also lead to the film’s streaming information in those regions where it won’t be on Netflix to soon be revealed.

In any case, the film should soon be streaming globally given how long its international and domestic Japanese theatrical runs have been over. Likewise, as one of the most financially successful and critically acclaimed films for the franchise, international streaming demand for it is undoubtedly high. Specifically praised was the film’s antagonist Dark Might, and how the character served as a foil to series protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next first premiered in Japanese theaters on August 2, 2024. In its first three days, the film earned roughly 895 million yen (or US$6.28 million) and sold 608,500 tickets. The film also ranked first in the Japanese box office for this duration. In its opening US weekend, the film earned just over US$3 million. The film screened in the United States in both the original Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub.

Tensai Okamura directed the film at BONES, with original manga creator Kohei Horikoshi serving as the general supervisor and original character designer. Other returning staff from the television anime series and previous films included scriptwriter Yosuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi. Vaundy performs both the film’s theme song of “Homunculus” and its ending theme song “Gift.”

Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014, where it ran until its conclusion in August 2024. The manga’s 431 chapters were collected into 42 compilation volumes, all of which are either currently available in or slated for release in English. The mainline television anime series' eighth and final season is set to premiere in October 2025.

