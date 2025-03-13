10 things Horikoshi got right with My Hero Academia ending

The My Hero Academia ending was concluded in the manga on August 5, 2024, while the anime series is still ongoing. Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka, has done a great job focusing on and finishing up some angles throughout the anime/manga.

Ad

Anime viewers might want to refrain from this list as it contains heavy spoilers from the manga, as the anime series hasn't reached its conclusion yet. However, as the manga ended, here are some key aspects from the manga and series that Horikoshi has successfully concluded at the ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains many spoilers from the manga and reflects the writer's opinions.

The conclusions that are perfectly executed by the My Hero Academia ending from the manga

1) Individual character growth

Ad

Trending

The characters have come a long way from humble beginnings to the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

Individual characters like Bakugo, Todoroki, and others from My Hero Academia have a humble start from the beginning of the anime/manga. However, as the series progressed, their characters evolved into personalities who can be deemed successful from every aspect. The learning of selflessness, honing their skills, learning about friendship, and the understanding of justice, proved their growth further.

Ad

Instances such as Bakugo risking his life to stop Shigaraki showed how he learned the true meaning of selflessness. Similarly, Shoto, using his quirk to neutralize and defeat Dabi, his brother, showed how he put others in front of himself and his family. The My Hero Academia ending showed each prominent individual finding a role for themselves in life.

2) Impact of war on society

Deku is staring at a destroyed Jaku City, as shown in the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's ending shows the impacts of war prominently throughout the series. Almost all of Jaku City was destroyed by Shigaraki using his quirk, "Decay", during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Moreover, the Final War arc was seen taking place in more than one location. Everywhere the war dragged on in the series, destruction followed.

Ad

Horikoshi has done a great job portraying the ill effects of war, such as loss of life, destruction of property, and chaos. He has taken up the actual impact that war brings into society and conveyed it throughout the series. He also focused on the unity that war brings among people to work together for survival.

3) Friendship and bonding

The astonishing display of unity among friends from My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia ending showed great friendship and bonding between friends and allies, especially during the Final War arc. Each member of Class 1-A seemed to play a contributing role and push beyond limits for their goal.

Ad

Whether on the battlefield or later in their lives, Horikoshi has done a splendid job of showing the true testament of friendship among the members of Class 1-A. Their bonding throughout the anime was shown as unwavering, till the end of their story from the manga, even after the Final War arc.

4) Deku has proven All-Might right

Deku, the successor to All Might's "One for All" (Image via Studio Bones)

At the beginning of the My Hero Academia anime/manga, fans saw a quirkless Deku inherit the quirk "One for All" from All Might. All Might chose Deku upon witnessing his resolve and conviction to become a hero. This decision from All Might was seen as correct by the My Hero Academia ending.

Ad

Deku not only used "One for All" correctly, but he also constantly modified the quirk throughout the series. As shown earlier, the quirk belonged to multiple individuals throughout history, each having their own version. Deku is the only individual who mastered each version of it and utilized them efficiently, especially during his last battle against One for All and Shigaraki Tomura, winning the fight.

5) The evolution of the term "Hero" by Hawks

Ad

Hawks had a different plan after the war in My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

Near the My Hero Academia ending, after the Final War arc, Hawks had an idea that gave a new perspective to the word "Hero". Upon losing his powers, Hawks became the new president of the Hero Public Safety Commission and helped others in any way he could. During a meeting with All Might, he was shown deciding to introduce a new ranking system.

Ad

This system is meant to acknowledge everyone's effort during the war, not just the heroes. This was to let everyone know that no one can achieve everything on their own and to push others, redefining the term "Hero" from society. Eight years later, shown in the My Hero Academia ending, his words about everyone helping came true, leading to a bright future.

6) Deku as the Hero and protagonist of the series

Ad

Deku never lost his character, even till the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku, the main protagonist of the anime My Hero Academia, is a character seen with compassion for others throughout the anime. Despite all the events near the My Hero Academia ending, Horikoshi did not change his personality. During the Final War arc, while Deku was fighting Shigaraki, he still reached out to him as he learned about Shigaraki's childhood.

Ad

Shigaraki had almost killed Bakugo, Deku's friend, and injured several others, yet Deku tried to help him till the very end. The fact that Deku did not waver from his personality and ideology despite several opportunities portrays Deku's resolve and character as a hero, as depicted by Kohei Horikoshi. Even after becoming quirkless from the battle, Deku still inspires others by being a teacher at U.A. High.

7) Villainism and its consequences

Ad

All for One got what he deserved in the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

All for One, the main antagonist and orchestrator, got what was expected in the My Hero Academia ending. As the battle ensued from the Final War arc, All for One fought against the heroes. Once Deku transferred his One for All into Shigaraki, Shigaraki's mental state was destroyed. Upon the Quirks, One for All, and All for One combining, All for One died.

Ad

Shigaraki (All for One) was left in a child-like state and killed by Bakugo. The way the manga ended with the fall of the villain was a very smooth and intense transition by Horikoshi, showing that the ultimate fate of villainism is death. He showed the consequences of villainism as defeat, which left a satisfied feeling to the readers.

8) Todoroki family's growth

Endeavor finally repents for his family in the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

The Todoroki family plays a crucial role in the My Hero Academia universe. As seen throughout the show, Endeavor never really appreciated his family, particularly the efforts Shoto made every time trying to live up to his expectations. He looked down on Shoto for his dual quirk nature. During the Endeavor Agency arc, Shoto expressed how Endeavor needed to change his outlook toward others.

Ad

The My Hero Academia ending concludes with the retirement of Endeavor from being a hero. He finally recognizes his past failures upon facing Dabi and plans on atoning for his actions. Dabi finally dies after being in a coma. Shoto moves forward for the sake of his family but does not fully forgive his father. Rei decides to look after Endeavor while he is healing, although their relationship is still complex.

Ad

Natsuo departs to start a new life with his girlfriend, as he has always been separated from his father. Fuyumi seems to be on good terms with her mother. Although complexity remained within the Todoroki family, some reconciliation and healing between the family members could be seen.

9) The supporting cast stepping up

Several supporting cast members have stepped up during the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

During the My Hero Academia ending, several supporting cast characters are seen stepping up in the Final War arc. Characters who had otherwise smaller cameos had been seen contributing to significant roles. Eri's role can be exemplary, for instance. When Deku lost his arm in the fight against One for All, Eri broke her horn and gave it to Deku for recovery.

Ad

Other smaller instances, even from people who do not have quirks, can be seen near the My Hero Academia ending. Horikoshi lifting these characters to significance leaves a satisfactory note for the readers.

10) Bakugo's character redemption

Bakugo finally redeems himself in the My Hero Academia ending (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans had a negative view of Bakugo's character from the beginning of My Hero Academia due to how he treated others, particularly Deku. Bakugo is shown as a character who craves only power and self-glory throughout the series. He did not tolerate Deku or others getting ahead of him and would become extremely competitive to beat them.

Ad

However, at the My Hero Academia ending, his character took a complete turn. During the fight with Shigaraki, he pushed himself to the very limits. Even after the war, Bakugo spent several years helping Deku regain his powers, displaying his deep care and loyalty. The fact that he is seen taking care of Deku and others shows his personal growth, which concludes his character pleasantly.

Final Thoughts

Kohei Horikoshi did a remarkable job writing the ending for My Hero Academia. The way he redeemed certain characters and created a smooth transition between scenes left a pleasant taste in the readers of the manga.

Ad

With the My Hero Academia ending in an anime series yet to be unfolded, readers of the manga expect great visualization. Season 8 of My Hero Academia set to release in the fall of 2025 will cover the remainder of the Final War arc (chapters 398-424), along with the Epilogue arc (chapters 425-430).

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback