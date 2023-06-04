Create

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime release date and key visual revealed

By Aratrika Baidya
Modified Jun 04, 2023 20:54 GMT
The second key visual (Image via Maho Films)
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime will premiere on Saturday, July 8, at 10 PM JST on Tokyo MX. The announcement today also revealed a second key visual and the character designs for Celeste and Alice Wonderland.

Apart from Tokyo MX, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 is set to be broadcast on BS Nippon Television on Saturdays (premiering at 11 PM JST on July 8) and on AT -X on Sundays (premiering at 9.30 PM JST on July 9). Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime in keeping with the Tokyo MX time.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime reveals character designs of Alice and Celeste and a July 8 debut

Celeste (left) and Alice (right) in the character preview (Image via Maho Films)
Prior to today’s announcement, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 has released a promotional video, and four character designs. Today they released two new character designs. The first is Celeste, a flame user, and the other one is Alice Wonderland, a girl who frequently wants the main character’s party to join her. However, their voice actors have not been revealed as of yet.

／　7/8(土)より　放送開始❗️＼TVアニメ『レベル１だけどユニークスキルで最強です』の放送&配信詳細を発表✨新キャラクター「セレスト」&「アリス」が描かれた第2弾キービジュアルも公開！！▼公式サイトも更新！level1-anime.com#level1_anime放送&配信の詳細はリプライに！👇 https://t.co/2uvxi0aZ3i

The main character Ryota Sato will be voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama in Haikyuu!!, Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, and Genos in One Punch Man). Deuteragonist Emily Brown will be voiced by Rin Kusumi (Hiyori Minagi in Slow Loop). Marika Kono (Yumina Urnea Belfast in In Another World with My Smartphone) will give voice to Eve Callusleader and Mai Fuchigami (Nagisa Shiota in Assassination Classroom)will be voicing Erza Monsoon.

The anime is being produced by Maho Films. It will be directed by Yuji Yanase, with Miyako Nishida, Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Yūko Oba on character design. The ending theme song, "Tamborine no Naru Oka” (The Tambourine-Ringing Hill) will be performed by Airi Miyakawa.

More about the series

／　アニメ最新映像✨　第1弾PVを公開‼️＼イヴ(cv. #高野麻里佳)エルザ(cv. #渕上舞)のキャスト情報&キャラクターボイス初解禁‼️#宮川愛李 さんによるEDテーマも初公開！🎶youtu.be/jMJXNG79kUs🌱7月より放送開始❗️TOKYO MX、ＢＳ日テレにてlevel1-anime.com#level1_anime https://t.co/5PRVTrZzHg

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 was originally light novel series written by Nazuna Miki and illustrated by Subachi. A manga adaptation was created by Mawata, which was published by Kodansha. The publication company also acquired the rights to the light novels. The light novel debuted on February 2017, with the manga starting serialization in 2018.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 is an Isekai series, which focuses on protagonist Ryota Sato, who is suddenly transported into another world and meets the young adventurer Emily Brown. This new world functions on defeating monsters and profiting from whatever comes out of them—food, money, trade items, etc. While Ryota has no skills in this world, he finds that he can get rare drops.

