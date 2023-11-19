Naoko Yamada's Garden of Remembrance anime movie unveils new teaser

On Saturday, 18 November 2023, the anime studio Science SARU unveiled the teaser for their upcoming anime movie Garden of Remembrance. The film is set to run for 18 minutes and is scheduled for release in Japanese theaters sometime in 2024.

The short movie has previously been screened at prestigious events like the Scotland Love Animation Film Festival and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Additionally, it earned official selections at various film festivals in 2023, namely the Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF), Sitges Anima’t, and Encounters Film Festival.

Garden of Remembrance anime movie announces initial staff members with teaser

The 42-second teaser was released on studio Science SARU’s official Twitter page (@/sciencesaru) and Avex Pictures’ Official YouTube channel. The movie is an original work announced in 2022 and is written and directed by Naoko Yamada, the acclaimed director of the award-winning anime movie A Silent Voice.

The boyfriend from the film (Image via Studio Science SARU)

The film's initial preview showcases its vibrant visuals. Viewers get a glimpse into the life of a young girl who has a passion for music and introduces two other characters, alluding to the connections they share within a backdrop adorned with anemone flowers. The teaser of the movie narrates it as:

"It’s a flower that symbolizes a parting of ways. That flower is what connects you and I.”

In an interview, Naoko Yamada disclosed that the film is portrayed from three different perspectives: the male character, who no longer exists in the depicted world and has lost his girlfriend but keeps an eye on her. The second perspective is of that girlfriend's, and the third is of another female character.

Staff members

The girlfriend from Garden of Remembrance (Image via Studio Science SARU)

The Garden of Remembrance anime movie has revealed its initial staff lineup. The short film features original character designs by Etsuko Mizusawa and will be directed and Scripted by Naoko Yamada, as previously mentioned.

Moaang is announced as the character designer and animation Director, while the talented singer-songwriter Lovely Summer Chan will contribute to the movie’s music. Science SARU is handling the animation production for the film, and Avex Pictures oversees the production. However, details regarding the cast members have not been revealed yet.

What to expect

The other female character in Garden of Remembrance (Image via Studio Science SARU)

As revealed in the Garden of Remembrance teaser, the movie's story will revolve around three characters, delving into their evolving emotions and highlighting the significance of the anemone flowers in their emotional journey and connections. The Annecy Film Festival described the plot as:

“The anemone flower that I liked. A precious flower that holds memories which tie You and I together. A story that represents Me, You, our Childhood Friend and our goodbyes."

Based on the information disclosed thus far in its teaser, interview insights, and Annecy’s portrayal of the plot, the Garden of Remembrance movie will take the audience on an emotional journey with the three characters, delving deep into their relationships and emotions.

