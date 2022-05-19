Naruto: 10 memes about Sakura being useless that are too funny to ignore

Naruto's Sakura Haruno has had a pretty rough time with the anime community during the show's initial seasons. She was the butt of many jokes and is widely considered to be one of the most useless characters in Naruto.

However, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto has done a fair job in developing her character over the course of Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto, and she is considered to be a capable ninja today; such was not the case in the initial seasons.

With a great community distaste towards an anime character comes really amazing memes. Sakura has a ton of hilarious memes dedicated to just how useless she was in the anime, and a lot of them are simply just too funny to ignore.

Today's article will go over the 10 best "Sakura is useless" memes that the community has created over the years.

Naruto memes that capture the “Sakura is useless” sentiment perfectly

Before getting onto the list, it's important to mention that the memes listed here represent the author's own likes and takes regarding the matter. These memes are what the writer felt to be the most hilarious and may not reflect the same sentiment as other fans of the show. Hence, this list is not universal, and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

1) Sakura claiming she caught up to Naruto and Sasuke during the Fourth Shinobi War

Sakura claiming she caught up to Naruto and Sasuke (Image via Reddit)

While Sakura did become significantly more reliable and powerful by the time the Fourth Shinobi War came knocking in Naruto: Shippuden, she was still far from being as powerful as the level Sasuke and Naruto had taken themselves.

Hence the community found it to be rather ridiculous when she suddenly claimed in the anime to have caught up to them, and the above meme does capture that sentiment perfectly.

2) The Chunin exam hair fiasco

Sakura cutting her hair (Image via Reddit)

The second meme is a Chunin exam classic and is not something that the Naruto community will be forgetting anytime soon. In this scenario, during one of the phases of the exam, the enemy Sakura was caught by the hand by one of the other students competing in the exam.

While she was holding a kunai in her hand, she decided to cut her hair to free herself instead of going for all the exposed areas in the enemy's defense.

This "Sakura is useless" meme aptly points out all the vulnerable areas that she could have struck but chose to just cut her hair.

3) Compared to other female characters

Sakura compared to Tenten (Image via Reddit)

Sakura has often been compared to other female characters in Naruto, and the community has also discussed in depth how compared to the likes of Tenten, she hardly brings much to the table in terms of battle prowess and reliability.

Tenten, or the girl that "throws knives from toilet paper," as the meme suggests, was portrayed to be incredibly versatile during the initial season of Naruto. Well, almost every female character was considered more reliable than her early on, which is why this meme is such a classic.

4) The “Help me! Naruto and Sasuke”

Sakura always being helped (Image via Reddit)

Not only was Sakura considered to be useless and not bring anything substantial to Team 7, but she was also ridiculed for constantly seeking Sasuke and Naruto's help no matter how manageable the situation got.

There was a point in the anime where all she did was call out for help when the going got tough, and she never really did much in terms of helping her teammates out of sticky situations.

5) Naruto openings seem to always have Sakura looking helpless

Sakura always looking helpless (Image via Kokashimemes)

It's hilarious how almost every opening shows Sakura in a sort of a helpless state, clasping her hands and praying or just asking for help.

This meme suggests that even the series animators were well aware of just how useless Sakura had been and went as far as to show her to be utterly helpless in many of the openings.

6) Sakura and her “invisibility” complex

Sakura feeling invisible (Image via Reddit)

From the very start of the show, Sakura was always seen to be pining for Sasuke, looking for every trick in the book to get his attention and make him fall for her.

Sasuke mostly remained indifferent towards her, and there were moments when she felt absolutely invisible to him. This meme captures Sakura's relevance in Team 7 and how even Sasuke never really thought much about her as a reliable companion, let alone as a romantic interest.

7) The lack of special skills

Sakura lacking redeeming qualities (Image via Reddit)

Before the latter parts of Naruto: Shippuden, Sakura never really had much in her arsenal of jutsus that can be considered special skills or talents. Compared to some of the other characters in the series who came up with an abundance of useful jutsu up their sleeve, all Sakura was shown to do was call out for help repeatedly.

8) Sakura hardly ever did the fighting

Sakura and her lack of contribution (Image via Reddit)

It's no news that every time Team 7 landed themselves into trouble, it was always almost Naruto and Sasuke who exclusively did all the fighting with aid from Kakashi every now and then.

Sakura was always on the sidelines, and this meme captures her contribution to her teammates as to how without doing anything, she would always partake in her team's credit and success.

9) Sakura is as useful as a phone without service and data

Sakura and her lack of contribution (Image via Reddit)

This meme is quite hilarious with how it tries to capture Sakura's contributions to her teammates. The meme compares her to a cell phone that has no service and access to wifi or any sort of data plan.

She is an empty box that doesn't have much relevance.

10) Asking the 4th hokage who he was

Sakura asking the 4th Hokage who he was (Image via Reddit)

Perhaps one of the most foolish things that Sakura has done in Naruto is asking the 4th Hokage who he was. Despite the man's very face being sculpted into the walls of the mountain in the Hidden Leaf Village, she still went ahead and asked who he was even though the other characters around her seemed to have recognized him right away.

Edited by Shaheen Banu