Netflix lists the global release dates for My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes 12 & 13

My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes 12 & 13 are set to be globally released on April 25, 2025, according to the latest update from Netflix. The streaming platform has listed the release dates for the final two episodes, which were already streamed on Netflix Japan and broadcast on Japanese networks on March 31, 2025, and April 9, 2025, respectively.

Notably, episode 12 was delayed to March 31, 2025, due to production reasons. As a result, the official staff had to push the final episode to April 9, 2025. While those two episodes were released at their scheduled times in Japan, Netflix didn't stream them globally. This led many fans to wonder whether My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes 12 & 13 were delayed.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes 12 & 13 will globally release on April 25, 2025

On Tuesday, April 17, 2025, Netflix listed My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes 12 & 13 for global viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, India, and other regions. According to the platform, the final two episodes will be released simultaneously on April 25, 2025.

Yet, due to the varying time zones, many fans from Australia and other regions can watch the episodes on April 26, 2025. While Netflix didn't reveal an exact release time, the episodes are likely to be released after 7 am PT. As mentioned, these episodes are already available on Netflix Japan, with multiple subtitles. However, for some undisclosed reason, Netflix didn't stream the episodes in global regions.

Nevertheless, the latest update would bring relief to fans who have been waiting for a while to see how Miyo and Kiyoka's story unfolds in My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes 12 & 13. Notably, the official staff announced a new anime based on the titular TV series after the final episode's release on April 9, 2025. More information about that series will be disclosed in the future.

Miyo and Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The sequel premiered on January 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan and Netflix Japan. The series starred Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui, Haruka Tomatsu as Kaoruko Jinnouchi, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godo, Hoko Kuwashima as Yurie, and others.

Masayuki Kojima helmed the series with Takehiro Kubota at Kinema Citrus Studios, with Ami Sato in charge of the series scripts. Ami Saot also co-wrote the scripts with Fuka Ishii, Misato Hashiba, and Momoka Toyoda. Shoko Yasuda was the character designer, while Kuniyuki Ito was the sub-character designer.

