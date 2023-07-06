Netflix's One Piece live-action series prompts commentary from the anime's original cast

With the much-awaited One Piece live-action series hitting the screens next month in August, the annual Anime Expo 2023 held in Los Angeles brought Netflix’s announcement to light, which revealed the reprisal of the original voice actors of the anime for the Japanese dub version of the One Piece live-action series.

In addition, the original voice actors have commented on their feelings towards working with the cast of One Piece live-action, all of which are included further down the article. Moreover, the comments made by the main cast include those of Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), and Hirata Hiroaki (Sanji).

The original voice actors of the anime comment on One Piece live-action series

The original ONE PIECE voice actors are returning for the Japanese version of the live-action adaptation:

One Piece live-action series is scheduled to air on August 31, 2023, and will be exclusively available on Netflix to stream. The hype surrounding its release was amplified at the anime expo after the reprisal of the original cast was announced.

Following the announcement, the original voice actor’s comments about their involvement in One Piece live-action, which have been translated by @philazora on Twitter before the release of the official translated version, are as follows:

Mayumi Tanaka as Luffy:

Mayumi Tanaka as Luffy



Everyone has Luffy in their hearts. Iñaki’s Luffy is also fun & amusing, he’s a spot on Luffy! I’m happy I can voice him. I’d be happy if new audience will become a One Piece nakama from here on



I have played Luffy for more than 23 years, but I think everyone has Luffy in their hearts. This time, the live-action version played by Iñaki is also fun and amusing, he is a spot on Luffy! I'm also able to voice Luffy for the live-action, I'm really happy.

With ONE PIECE the words that resonate and the way we see them are different depending on the situation and position, we will find new discoveries over and over again. I would be happy if people who haven't touched ONE PIECE yet, regardless of age or gender, would like to become a One Piece nakama from here on.

Kazuya Nakai as Zoro:

When I heard that Mackenyu is playing Zoro, I've been wondering about the dubbing. I’m really happy when they decided to have me. Truth is, I want to do it because it’s Zoro. I’ll do my best to meet the charm of Mackenyu’s really cool Zoro



Ever since I heard that Mackenyu Arata is going to play Zoro in the live-action version, I've been wondering about the dubbing. What kind of format would work best for people who watch it? To be honest, I was really happy when they decided to have me. The truth is, I want to do it because it's Zoro. I'll do my best to meet the charm of Mackenyu's really cool Zoro.

The world of the ONE PIECE manga is expanding, so there are many new scenes that can be depicted now. This live-action version will excite even people who are light, and people who are inexperienced. Please look forward to it.

Akemi Okamura as Nami:

I'm really happy I get to experience ONE PIECE again from my 1st encounter with the crew. The world of ONE PIECE live-action is greater than I imagined, it makes me very excited. I want to deliver this excitement as soon as possible!



When I heard that a live-action version was in the making, I sincerely thought I wanted to go on an adventure in the live-action world as well! I'm really happy I get to experience it again from my first encounter with the crew. Forget the adventures we've had so far, and challenge the sea of adventure that spreads out in front of us with a fresh feeling

The world of ONE PIECE live-action is greater than I imagined, and it makes me very excited. The characters jumped out of the images are very real, it makes my heart pound...! I want to deliver this excitement to everyone as soon as possible!! Look forward to it♡

Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp:

I’m overjoyed to play the beginning of an adventure with my East Blue friends again. It’s a little different from the original, but the underlying spirit is a world that everyone will want to see! An awesome live-action has been made!



Years have passed since I heard that a live-action of ONE PIECE is happening! I think it was before the corona virus was raging in the world. From that point on, as a fan of ONE PIECE, I was looking forward to its completion. However, this time I am overjoyed and excited to be able to play the beginning of an adventure with my East Blue friends again. This live-action made me realize once again that ONE PIECE and Usopp are special to me.

ONE PIECE live-action is a little different from the manga and the anime, but the underlying spirit is a world that everyone will want to see! A freaking awesome ONE PIECE live-action has been made!

Hirata Hiroaki as Sanji:

I've been doing the anime for a long time, so my age gap with Sanji is compromised. But dubbing a young actor scares me! He's so handsome! Taz-chan I'm grateful to you! Let’s make the strongest tag team & make Macken-Kazuya speechless!



I've been doing the ONE PIECE anime for a long time, so my age difference with Sanji has long been compromised, but dubbing a live-action young actor made me feel a little bit scared. And he's so handsome!

I feel bad for Taz Skylar, but in Japan, there have been many versions of handsome Sanjis who have worked hard to match my clumsy lines on various stages. I will do my best to dub Taz to atone for that. Taz-chan, I'm freaking grateful to you!! [He said 'Kuso osewa ni narimasu zo' Sanji's famous line to Zeff!] Let's make the strongest tag team and make Macken-Kazuya be rendered speechless!!! Dear all lovely ladies, please let yourself fall in love with Taz's cool smile♡

The comments portray their excitement and determination to put out a stunning performance that is well-deserved for their beloved characters. Moreover, time will reveal if their new venture will sail smoothly, as is the case for the live-action version of One Piece.

