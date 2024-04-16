Netflix's T.P Bon anime reveals release dates via main trailer 

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Netflix streamed an English-subtitled trailer for the T.P Bon anime. The short clip reveals the series' plotline and previews theme songs. However, the artists and the titles of the songs aren't disclosed. The anime is set to premiere on Netflix on May 2, 2024, with season 1, and season 2 on July 17, 2024.

T.P Bon anime is an original net animation inspired by Doraemon's author, Fujiko F. Fujio's Time Patrol Bon manga series. Ushio Publishing's Monthly Shonen World and Monthly Comic Tom magazines serialized the manga from 1978 to 1986. Bones Studios is producing the animated series.

T.P Bon anime's main trailer showcases the series' time-traveling narrative

As mentioned earlier, Netflix shared an English-subtitled promotional video for the T.P Bon anime series on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, showcasing the series' time-travel-centered narrative.

The short clip begins with the main character, Namihira Bon, confessing how he's average at everything. However, things change when he meets a mysterious girl named Ream Stream and learns about the existence of the Time Patrol.

To keep the organization's existence a secret, Bon gets recruited as a Time Patrol agent. He further learns that the actual mission of the Time Patrol agents is to save lives.

Ream Stream, as seen in the trailer (Image via Bones/Netflix)

Interestingly, the short clip features several intriguing scenes from the Bronze Age, World War II, the Middle Ages, and other periods, in which Bon and Ream travel through time to save the ones in need.

Aside from revealing the core narrative, the latest trailer for the T.P Bon anime also teases the theme songs.

Unfortunately, the names and the artists for the melodious songs aren't revealed yet. However, fans can expect the official staff to disclose the names sooner rather than later.

Ream and Bon, as seen in the trailer (Image via Bones/Netflix)

According to the trailer, the T.P Bon anime debuts exclusively on Netflix on May 2, 2024, with season 1. Following that, the anime's second season will be available for streaming on July 17, 2024.

The cast and staff members for the T.P Bon anime are also revealed. Akihisa Wakayama, renowned for voicing Ryuji Kanzai in The Classroom of the Elite, stars in this series as the protagonist, Namihira Bon. Atsumi Tanezaki has also joined the cast as Ream Stream, who is described as a Time Patrol member.

Other cast members for the sci-fi anime are here as follows:

Mamoru Miyano as Buyoyon

Yasuyuki Kase as Gayler

Setsuo Ito as Yanagisawa

Yoko Hikasa as Tetsuo Shiraishi

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Yumiko Yasukawa

Saho Shirasu as Yoko Shiraki

Expand Tweet

Masahiro Ando is at the helm of affairs at Studio Bones, with Michiru Oshima in charge of the music composition. More staff members are expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Based on Fujiko F. Fujio's manga series, the T.P Bon anime centers around an ordinary high school student, Namihara Bon. One day, he meets a mysterious girl named Ream Steam and learns about the Time Patrol organization.

Realm recruits Bon as an agent and tells him about their mission, which is to save lives. As such, the narrative focuses on Bon and others time traveling to historical eras to save the ones in need.

