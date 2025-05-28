New Cardfight!! Vanguard anime confirms July 2025 release date

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 saw the new Cardfight!! Vanguard anime officially confirming its release date of Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Japan, with an exact release time not yet provided. A new key visual was also shared alongside this official release date info via the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The full title of the newest anime is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Kessho-hen, or Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Finals Arc in English.

While this release date news for the upcoming installment in the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime franchise is exciting, there is still some significant release info which has yet to be revealed. This includes where the series will be streamed, what its opening and ending theme songs are, an exact release time (as mentioned above), and more.

New Cardfight!! Vanguard anime confirms release date, but leaves major question marks

As mentioned above, little else is confirmed about the new Cardfight!! Vanguard anime series beyond its official release date of Saturday, July 5. However, with its release imminently approaching, fans can expect a large number of announcements for the series in the weeks to come. Information covered in these announcements should include an exact release time, streaming information, theme song information, and new cast information.

For the most part, however, fans can expect a returning cast from the previous installments in the Divinez anime story of the larger franchise. This is due to the fact that the upcoming series is the latest arc in this specific story area of the franchise. While new cast members and characters are likely to appear, these should be announced prior to the series’ premiere. As of this article’s writing, no new characters or cast members have been announced.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Arc premiered in Japan on January 11, 2025. The opening theme song was performed by Kis-My-Ft2 and is titled “Meramera,” while Hina Aoki performed the ending theme song of “Amario.” An English dubbed version of the series premiered on the franchise’s YouTube channel on April 25. Typically speaking, most of the franchise’s series are either initially released via YouTube or are later uploaded there.

Preceding this was the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime, the first of which premiered in Japan in January 2024. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Niconico, as well as the franchise’s aforementioned YouTube channel. Like with the Deluxe Arc, an English dub was uploaded to the YouTube channel in April 2024. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series internationally.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard anime series is part of the multimedia franchise jointly created by Akira Ito, Satoshi Nakamura, Mitsuhisa Tamura, and Bushiroad president Takkaki Kidani. In addition to the multiple television anime series it has produced, the franchise also has an official trading card game, a manga series, and an anime/live action film.

