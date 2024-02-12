New My Hero Academia season 7 character visuals highlight Pro Heroes

Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 saw new character visuals released for the highly anticipated upcoming television anime My Hero Academia season 7, set to premiere on Saturday, May 4, 2024 in Japan. Over the last few weeks, the series has regularly put out updated character visuals for the upcoming season, with each focusing on a different group of characters.

Likewise, this latest set of character visuals for My Hero Academia season 7 focuses on the series’ in-world Pro Heroes, many of whom are regarded as some of the best overall. This includes Edgeshot, Best Jeanist, Endeavor, All Might, Hawks, Erasherhead, and Mirko, the lattermost of whom is seen with her new prosthetics following her injuries in the last war.

My Hero Academia season 7 will serve as the continuation of the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series of the same name. The original manga first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014, and is still ongoing and regularly serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump today.

My Hero Academia season 7’s focus on Pro Heroes sets a proper tone for the upcoming installment

While a relatively small detail in the latest My Hero Academia season 7 character visuals, the shot of Mirko with her prosthetics is a very telling and suggestive one. The same can be said for Hawks’ wings from his Fierce Wings Quirk, which have diminished greatly in size thanks to his fight with Dabi in the last war. Likewise, these two details combine to set the tone for the upcoming season, which will certainly be one one of sacrifice.

However, aside from these two details, the appearances of those characters seen in the latest visual for the coming seventh season look largely the same. This is likely due to none of the other Pro Heroes present in the visual suffering as significant of injuries as Mirko and Hawks did in the prior war, both to their bodies and their Quirk Factors.

Prior character visuals featured the series’ central cast of Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Tenya Iida, as well as Class 1-A in general. Generally speaking, no character seems to have undergone a major change in design for the upcoming seventh season, with the biggest difference being nuances of Midoriya and Bakugo’s outfits.

Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series is regarded as one of the best of the “new-gen” era, which is typically classified as those series whose publication began after 2010. The manga currently has 398 of its 413 published chapters serialized in 39 compilation volumes, with each but the 39th being available in both English and Japanese.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.