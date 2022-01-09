New One Piece opening provides two definite spoilers and a potential third, fans theorize

Recently, the new One Piece opening and some pictures of the accompanying visuals have been released. With them, fans are noticing the unfortunately continued trend of spoilers in the One Piece openings.

This is hardly the first time this has happened, especially with a visual strategy adopted in the previous One Piece opening themes. For roughly 10-15 seconds of each opening, fans see a montage of clips from that episode. To some One Piece fans, this is incredibly frustrating as it spoils what they’re quite literally about to watch.

This article will break down the One Piece spoilers from the new upcoming opening for the series.

Warning: One Piece spoilers below.

Fans upset as new One Piece opening continues to spoil two major developments in the manga, with a possible third

Snapshots of the new One Piece opening visuals have been released recently. Unfortunately, fans are seeing Toei Animation spoil some key plot points for their anime-only viewers.

In the images shown in the Tweet, fans will recognize Otama as being shown with Usopp, Nami, and Brook. While Otama will be making her Onigashima anime debut quite soon, this was still a development that had not happened yet. Casual fans may not have put this together, but almost every hardcore fan of One Piece would be able to figure it out.

In addition, a shot of Zoro with a purple aura around him and his swords can be seen. This refers to and spoiler of Zoro unlocking Conqueror’s Haki and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Noteworthy is that this development is quite recent in the One Piece manga, so this is a heavy and recent spoiler for Toei to include in the opening visuals.

Finally, fans are theorizing a possible third spoiler which has yet to happen in either the One Piece anime or manga. One Twitter user noted how it seems as if Yamato is being foreshadowed to die, based on classic anime opening and ending visual tropes.

While this has yet to happen or even be alluded to in the manga, the pieces for this plot point are certainly there. Oden died trying to liberate Wano from Kaido, and Yamato has many similarities to Oden to calling themselves Oden. The Kazenbo/armory situation provides an avenue for her death to be attained, also in a sacrificial manner as Oden died.

The more likely theory is for Yamato to join the Straw Hats after Wano and mirror Oden that way. However, her death would undoubtedly be poetic in her mirroring of Oden and likely be just as effective an end to her character arc.

The major flaw in this theory is Oda’s general aversion to permanent deaths for both pirates and non-pirates alike. Being a series about dreams and freedom, Oda has repeatedly said that having one’s dreams crushed in One Piece is worse than death. This presumably would ring true for Yamato and, as a result, makes her death somewhat unlikely (but not entirely).

In summation

With two definitive and one potential spoiler in the most recent One Piece anime opening, this is the most egregious one yet in terms of spoilers. Fans have long expressed their displeasure in Toei Animation's choices for opening visuals, yet to apparently no avail.

Zoro's Conqueror's Haki and Otama's presence are two key plot points for the immediate future of the Wano arc. Having both of these spoiled in the same opening does somewhat rain on the build's parade to these events.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

