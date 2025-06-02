One Piece chapter 1151 confirms Oda's next break week for June 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1151 begin, bringing with it initial spoilers which unofficially confirm a break week for the series will follow its release. While technically an unofficial confirmation, X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece has proven historically accurate, thus making this latest information reliable.

Further lending credibility to this claim is mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s typical release schedule, with fans expecting him to take a break week following One Piece chapter 1151’s official release. In turn, this also gives fans an idea of what to expect from the rest of the month, as well as the series’ release schedule for early July 2025.

Break week after One Piece chapter 1151 teases releases into July 2025 upon series’ return

With One Piece chapter 1151 set to be officially released on Monday, June 9, 2025 in Japan, this means the series will be on break the following week on Monday, June 16. The manga should then return with chapter 1152 on Monday, June 23, restarting Oda’s typical three-on-one-off release cadence likewise. In turn, it’s expected that chapter 1153 will follow on Monday, June 30, and chapter 1154 will be officially released on Monday, July 7.

While this is technically speculative, Oda almost always sticks to his typical release cadence where possible. Virtually all that interrupts it is a publisher break from Shueisha, or Oda taking a sudden break due to his health. Both are typically announced ahead of time via official sources such as social media accounts or websites. This is especially true for Oda’s sudden health breaks, with the mangaka typically writing or drawing something up to share the news.

However, fans can expect the manga to return for the second half of June and release consistently through July 2025’s first week given this latest news. While some speculated Oda may break from his typical cadence to release chapter 1152 the week after One Piece chapter 1151 given recent exciting events, that isn’t the case. Oda last released four chapters in a row in January 2025, during the climax of the Egghead Arc.

Likewise, this may suggest that there’s still more to come from the Elbaph Arc and that fans haven’t quite reached the climax yet. This would certainly track with the recent noteworthy absence of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy in the manga’s latest issues. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation of the manga in October 1999, which is also still ongoing today. Netflix is producing both a live-action adaptation of Oda’s original manga, and an anime readaptation with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

