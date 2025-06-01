One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1151 spoilers

With the situation in Elbaph’s Sun World having gotte fully out of hand, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1151 to see the Straw Hats find some way to fight back. More specifically, many are asserting that the Monster Trio and their group in the Underworld will finally reappear, possibly with Tony Tony Chopper and a healed Scopper Gaban in tow.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1151 are available as of this article’s writing. It’ll also be some time before fans get this information given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. Moreover, spoilers are never guaranteed, and viable to stop coming at any point given their illicit nature.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1151 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. While it may seem outlandish, it is indeed very likely that Monkey D. Luffy and his group in the Underworld will return to oppose Imu and their army. The issue should also end with Loki giving some indication of familiarity with Imu’s abilities, in turn setting up the start of his flashback to King Harald’s death in the subsequent release.

One Piece’s Monster Trio will likely begin their counterattack against Imu in chapter 1151

One Piece chapter 1151 should begin with a continued focus on Imu’s demonic army as they rampage through Elbaph. Those Giants not under Imu’s control should oppose their army, but be quickly and easily dealt with. This should also lead to some dialogue from Imu which further expands on their abilities, albeit to a minimal degree. It’s also likely that fans will see Imu bring more Giants under their control on the way to finding Jarul.

Focus should then shift to Holy Knights Saint Shepherd Sommers and Saint Rimoshifu Killingham. The former will likely be seen leading the children to their ship as Imu commanded, while the latter should receive his next order from Imu here. This will likely involve sabotaging some other aspect of Elbaph’s country in some way, shape, or form. One possibility is other schools which exist that Ange told Killingham about after some interrogation.

One Piece chapter 1151 should then check in with the captive Straw Hats, revealing that Nico Robin has still not found a way to break free from her restraints. She’ll likely try and think about how Scopper Gaban was able to damage Sommers, theorizing that the key to breaking free lies in that answer. She’ll likely be reminded of something from her time in the Revolutionary Army and begin trying to apply whatever it is to her current situation.

The issue should then finally shift focus to Jarul, who can see Imu’s army over the horizon as the other Giants urge him to run away. He’ll likely refuse once more, prompting their entire group to stand and fight despite how futile it may be. As they take on the other Giants, Dorry and Brogy should run straight for Jarul, who’ll likely hold them off for a brief period of time before getting overwhelmed.

As they prepare to execute Jarul, Imu should come over and speak with Jarul as if the two are familiar with each other. He’ll likely respond by demanding his death if it’s Imu’s intentions, prompting them to tell Dorry and Brogy to execute him. However, right as they’re about to do so, a massive blast of Conqueror’s Haki will likely grab their attention and Imu’s. The issue should end with the reveal that Monkey D. Luffy and co have returned to the Sun World to fight Imu.

