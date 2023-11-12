One Piece episode 1084 set to feature an anime original Zoro and Hiyori scene

One Piece Episode 1084 is coming out on November 19, and there could be a new scene involving the characters of Zoro and Hiyori in the aftermath of the Wano arc. There is no information about what this scene will cover, although some fans hope it will show Zoro going to Ryuma's grave.

On the other hand, One Piece episode 1084 is also going to continue with the aftermath of the Wano and the start of the Egghead arc, particularly considering how Toei Animation moves with this series. There have been a lot of complaints over the years about this story being adapted by Toei, although it is fair to say that the anime has had a much better pace these days.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for One Piece episode 1084.

One Piece Episode 1084 could show a new original scene with Zoro and Hiyori

There is a rumor in social media that One Piece episode 1084 will feature a new scene including Roronoa Zoro and Hiyori characters. However, the content of said scene hasn't been specified. On the other hand, it is also worth pointing out that this scene could go in any direction, and there is no certainty on whether this rumor is true.

Be that as it may, if this rumor is true and there is a new scene, it's tempting to analyze what could be. Many fans have mentioned that it would be nice to see Zoro visiting Ryuma's grave, which was long teased during the Wano arc but never happened.

Many people in the One Piece community felt that Wano was a great moment to expand Zoro's character and give him moments to shine that didn't include fighting. However, his role in this arc proved fairly standard and by the numbers, which has been his default setting after the time skip.

The coming episodes of the anime

Shanks on One Piece episode 1082 displaying his Haki (Image via Toei Animation).

Now that the Wano arc has concluded, One Piece episode 1084 will focus on the aftermath, the Straw Hats saying their final goodbyes and moving on to the next island. This has been par for the course with the series since its beginnings, with Luffy and his friends having a couple of episodes chilling before heading to the next destination.

Most manga readers know that the coming arc is Egghead, where the Straw Hats are going to meet Doctor Vegapunk. This will be very important as Vegapunk will explain several details about the Devil Fruits, and the Navy will begin to make their moves.

