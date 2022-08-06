One Piece Film: Red spoiler reveals Shanks' old bounty

One Piece continues its incredible saga with its 15th movie, One Piece Film: Red. Key details about Shanks started to surface after fans were done with the long awaited movie. After nearly 9 months of anticipation, fans can finally immerse themselves in the world of One Piece in a different way.

One Piece Film: Red involves a major character, Uta, who is Shanks' estranged daughter, whose angelic voice and youthful appearance have amassed a lot of fame. With the primary focus of the movie being on Shanks and his goodwill, important and previously unknown facts regarding the red-haired character have been revealed.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece Film: Red explores Shanks' past

His Bounty

sandman @sandman_AP

Spoiler

Shanks' bounty 12 years ago is 1.04 (or 1.004) billion berries.

Shanks' bounty 12 years ago is 1.04 (or 1.004) billion berries.

Shanks is known as "the killer of Color of Observation Haki", which doesn't let his opponent see through the future. Shanks uses his burning sword to villains. I just finished watching Film Red.

Luffy's childhood idol and the legendary Conqueror's Haki user had a bounty of 1.004 billion berries at the beginning of the series. This is when Luffy was a mere kid and randomly ate the Gomu-Gomu devil fruit. Shanks has a heart of gold, and he and his crew have never hesitated to help Luffy whenever he needs it.

He didn't think twice before sacrificing his arm to save Luffy from a sea monster, and his menacing stare was more than enough to scare the beast away.

His Story

sandman @sandman_AP

1-year-old Shanks was found in a treasure chest by Roger and Rayleigh that was stolen by Roger when God Valley incident happened.🤗 source: Volume 4 Billion handed out in theaters.

Shanks was found by Gol D. Roger and his first mate, Rayleigh, in a treasure chest which was hauled in by Roger during the God Valley incident. Since then, Shanks has shown frequently that he's a prodigy and that his control over Conqueror's Haki is unmatched.

Despite having a sociable and warm attitude, Shanks is respected throughout the world of One Piece, and no one can dare challenge his position as Yonko.

In One Piece Film: Red, Shanks' Haki sweats out the likes of Kizaru, who always seems collected and condescending. Before releasing his phenomenal Conqueror's Haki, Shanks also warned Kizaru and Fujitora about the consequences they'd have to face if they tried to take Uta away before releasing his phenomenal Haki.

Final Thoughts

Despite possessing no Devil Fruit powers, Shanks is regarded as one of the most powerful and feared characters in Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus.

Fans always show their love and appreciation for Shanks whenever he pops up in the story, which is once in a blue moon. He has been one of the most influential characters in the story of One Piece. He is also one of the greatest swordsmen in the history of the animanga series, as he is regarded as a long-standing rival to Dracule Mihawk, the current greatest swordsman in One Piece.

Shanks is expected to play a major role in the final chapters of the critically acclaimed manga, as the story cannot be concluded without his involvement. The hype fans have built around his character without witnessing the extent of his power is astounding.

