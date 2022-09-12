One Piece Film: Red USA and Canada release dates officially revealed

With September’s first weeks seeing One Piece Film: Red continue its smash-hit success at the Japanese box offices, the film seems finally poised for international domination. The official Twitter account for the One Piece series tweeted that the film will be released in six countries, providing release dates for the film in each territory.

The news has been well-received by the series’ fans, with many expressing excitement and happiness that the critically-acclaimed movie will be coming to their country. While only these six select international territories have revealed their release dates, many expect more to emerge as the film sees continued international success.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest One Piece Film: Red release date news and recaps the exciting run the film has had so far at the Japanese box offices.

One Piece Film: Red announces USA, Canada, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand release dates

While One Piece Film: Red hasn’t quite announced a world tour, the news of the movie’s coming to the aforementioned six major international markets is undoubtedly a good sign. With the recent near-global distribution of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, many expect Film: Red to follow a similar suit as the initial major international markets show expected success.

Currently, only the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Australia, and New Zealand have officially announced their release dates. While the USA and Canada will premiere the film on Friday, November 4, Australia and New Zealand will release it on Thursday, November 3.

Germany and Austria, however, will be seeing the film quite sometime before the territories mentioned above, with the film arriving on Thursday, October 13, in the two countries. No reason has been given for why the German and Austrian dates are so ahead, but some suspect the decision is related to running a prolonged promotional campaign in the other four countries.

However, this is unconfirmed, with fans only speculating on the matter. But the speculation does make sense, given the film’s success so far in Japan. Compared to the previous movie, Stampede, One Piece Film: Red earned 2.254 billion yen on its opening two-day weekend, which is 78% more than Stampede made in its first three days.

As August progressed into early September, the film eventually passed Top Gun: Maverick for gross box office numbers, becoming the top film to open in Japan in 2022, less than a month after premiering. The film also became one of the top 10 highest-grossing anime films at the Japanese box offices.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

