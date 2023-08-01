One Piece live-action begins release-month hype with a brand new poster

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the official Twitter account for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series released a brand new character poster ahead of the series’ release later this month.

Set for an official release on Thursday, August 31, 2023, the poster's release on the first day of the series’ release month might indicate Netflix’s way of building up release-month hype for the One Piece live-action series. However, it appears that not all One Piece fans have been enthusiastic about the live-action series based on what has been seen of the show thus far.

Although a conjecture, Netflix’s ulterior motive in creating release-month hype for the One Piece live-action series is likely to attract all fans of the original anime and manga. While the series will likely find success among Netflix users new to the franchise, ensuring that hardcore fans are satisfied will also help the series' success.

Latest One Piece live-action poster features East Blue Straw Hats with official Jolly Roger flying behind them

The newest poster for the One Piece live-action series features Monkey D. Luffy, Usopp, Nami, Sanji, and Roronoa Zoro, the core cast, as we all know. These characters are played by Iñaki Godoy, Jacob Romero Gibson, Emily Rudd, Taz Skylar, and Mackenyu Arata, respectively. All five will be prominently featured in the first season, but introduced at different points throughout. However, these introductory points may not match the original anime and manga series.

In addition to the aforementioned poster, the official Twitter account has also recently published a brief 8-second video with some new footage not seen in previous trailers. This includes a scene of Luffy dodging Iron Mace Alvida’s attack by implementing his Gum-Gum Fruit powers, as well as a shot of Buggy the Clown winking at the camera.

Late in July 2023, the series released a full-length trailer following a brief teaser trailer that provided an overview of the series. The full-length trailer offered an in-depth look, allowing fans to truly get a grasp of the series overall. While some were pleased with what Netflix had shown them thus far, others were extremely disappointed.

In any case, the production seems set to be one of the biggest and most high-budget live-action anime adaptations of all time. The series’ per-episode budget of $18 million makes it one of the most expensive series ever made, comparable to various Game of Thrones seasons. Likewise, anticipation for the final result is high among both those who are optimistic about the series’ quality and those who are already writing it off.

