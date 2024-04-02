One Piece manga overtakes Boruto Two Blue Vortex for the first time in 2024

The One Piece manga and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga are two prominent series that constantly engage in a dynamic battle for popularity. Boruto has been in the lead on MangaPlus since January 2024. However, a surprising shift occurred when the One Piece manga surpassed the Boruto manga in readership despite a three-week break, marking a significant moment in the community.
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is a phenomenal success and has garnered a massive fan following over time. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, on the other hand, is a sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and has struggled to match its predecessor's popularity despite receiving substantial attention.
The recent readership numbers on MangaPlus solidify One Piece's dominance, raising doubts about Boruto's ability to achieve comparable success.
One Piece manga overtakes Boruto: Two Blue Vortex in readership numbers
In January 2024, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex rapidly rose to become the most-read manga with about 1.3 million reads by the end of the month, while One Piece manga stood at the 4th position with about 673.9k reads on the MangaPlus app. Its compelling narrative captivated readers, surpassing renowned series like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.
Fans eagerly anticipated its future installments. However, the readership data as of March 3, 2024, indicates that the legendary One Piece has gained its lead in readership, generating buzz within the manga community.
One Piece secured a staggering 332,901 followers on the MangaPlus app. In contrast, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex trails behind with 325,886 readers, a noteworthy gap highlighting One Piece's enduring popularity.
Remarkably, One Piece achieved this feat despite the manga's recent three-week hiatus, a testament to the unwavering dedication of its loyal fanbase. Surpassing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex during this period lends an intriguing twist to the narrative, underscoring the impact One Piece has on the manga landscape.
The accomplishment of One Piece regaining the top spot on MangaPlus showcases its remarkable longevity. Despite taking a temporary hiatus, the captivating narrative and dedicated fanbase have enabled it to surpass the consistently rising popularity of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This achievement underscores the significant influence of One Piece, as a series on break managed to outperform a monthly serialized manga.
Final thoughts
The readership numbers on the MangaPlus app have recently shifted, drawing attention to the ongoing rivalry between One Piece and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex showed promise and gained a significant following, it has been outpaced by One Piece. This development raises questions about Boruto's ability to surpass its predecessor's success.
As fans eagerly await One Piece manga's return from hiatus, the battle for manga supremacy continues. The rivalry between One Piece and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex demonstrates the lasting popularity of these franchises and the passion of their fan bases. Only time will reveal whether Boruto: Two Blue Vortex can regain ground or if One Piece will maintain its dominant position.