How to watch One Piece on Toonami this Saturday

After several years of absence, One Piece finally makes its return on Toonami's scheduled programming.

Older anime viewers may likely remember Toonami for its significant impact on Western audiences. From the late 90s to the early 2000s, it used to air various anime dubs on Cartoon Network (before moving to Adult Swim in 2012). This programming block introduced many popular shows to American viewers.

One Piece already had multiple runs on Toonami, yet 2022 marks the fourth one for the legendary anime series. Late night viewers can always tune in this Saturday to watch a few episodes. At the very least, it's a good way to relive a nostalgic childhood experience.

Many old-school Toonami viewers will appreciate the return of One Piece

Despite the late night setting, Toonami still draws good viewership. Hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in every Saturday night.

Here is Toonami's current schedule

Toonami's official schedule for this weekend (Image via the Toonami Facebook page)

Toonami runs every Saturday night from 12.00 to 4.00am ET/PT. As it stands, the broadcast time for One Piece is currently set for 1.30 to 2.00am. According to Adult Swim, the show itself will be rated TV-PG-DLSV (alternatively, TV-14-DLV).

It's currently unknown how long the One Piece dub will last on Toonami. However, the official Facebook page had this to say about their schedule (dated back on January 6, 2022):

"We still can’t give you ALL the details, but for now we can at least tell you this Saturday’s line up. Also, we’re going to be premiering a new show each week for the next month or so. Stand by for more details on that..."

For the time being, fans can look forward to the upcoming episodes. Toonami will continue to update their fanbase in the next few weeks.

Which episodes are covered this weekend?

Toonami will air Episodes 517 and 518 this Saturday. Rather fittingly, the return of the One Piece dub will feature the Straw Hats reunion in Sabaody Archipelago. These events take place two years after the time skip.

Below are the dubbed episodes, which air from 1.30 to 2.00 am respectively:

Episode 517: A New Chapter Begins - The Straw Hat Crew Reunites!

Episode 518: "A Hair-Trigger! Luffy vs. Fake Luffy"

Funimation is currently responsible for dubbing the One Piece anime, specifically for Western audiences. They are still behind the Japanese version, but they recently caught up with the Zou arc. Realistically, the Toonami programming block can only air so many arcs.

Why is this important?

Toonami takes viewers back to a time when they were children. Although most viewers are grown up now, they can still watch the late night blocks every Saturday night. Toonami represents a longing for a simpler time in one's life.

Truth be told, One Piece never had a major presence as a dubbed anime. Before Funimation took over, it was infamously botched by 4Kids! Entertainment. There is a sizeable fanbase who prefers dubs over subs, yet the series never had much of a chance to showcase itself.

Thankfully, the anime will make a grand return to cable television. In a way, it represents an alternate timeline where 4Kids! didn't screw up the dub.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

