One Piece writer has more plans for Shanks’ film ‘RED’ than fans expected

According to a certain translator, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will have more direct involvement with the upcoming film RED.

Fans have been waiting for Shanks to make his move for several years now. Their wish may finally be granted this summer. The popular character is set to play a major role in the film RED. However, fans want to see a movie with style and substance.

Thankfully, Eiichiro Oda will have more involvement here than previous films. The One Piece creator recently confirmed that his fingerprints will be more apparent. Some fans believe this is a very good sign for the 15th movie. They can expect more news to arrive as they get closer to the release date.

One Piece writer Eiichiro Oda will have more involvement with the film 'RED'

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd One Piece FILM RED Announcement Trailer One Piece FILM RED Announcement Trailer https://t.co/fA9b0xXK0Y

It's going to be a while before the summer arrives, yet the hype train isn't going to stop anytime soon. One Piece fans will just have to stay patient. At the very least, they can be rest assured that Oda will oversee everything. The writer has taken more interest in this film than previous ones.

'RED' has more involvement than 'Strong World'

sandman @sandman_AP

mantan-web.jp/article/202202… "Strong World" is known as the film that Oda got involved the most so far. According to today's interview of Mr. Shimizu (Toei), Oda's involvement in the story of "Film Red" is confirmed to be more than Strong World. "Strong World" is known as the film that Oda got involved the most so far. According to today's interview of Mr. Shimizu (Toei), Oda's involvement in the story of "Film Red" is confirmed to be more than Strong World.😍mantan-web.jp/article/202202…

sandman_AP transcribed a recent interview between Eiichiro Oda and Shinji Shimizu. For context, the latter is a film producer who works for the Toei animation company. He is also a good friend of Oda himself.

In the recent interview, Oda stated that he is heavily involved with the film RED, moreso than previous films in the One Piece series.

Prior to this, the original title holder was the 2009 film Strong World. It was made in honor of the tenth anniversary for One Piece, which is why Oda was directly involved. 13 years later, RED is set to become an even bigger experience.

What is currently known about the film

『ᴍᴇʀᴋ』 @Merk_Gang @TheStrxggler Now I'm hoping One Piece Red gives me all the Shanks content we desperately need @TheStrxggler Now I'm hoping One Piece Red gives me all the Shanks content we desperately need

The upcoming movie is set to be released this summer. One Piece fans will have to wait until August 6, 2022. Not much is known about the film's plot, except that it will take place at a music festival. The character designs for the Straw Hat Pirates have already been revealed.

Based on the first trailer, Shanks will play a major role in the movie. Promotional artwork also features a female character, who seems to be a Sky Island resident. She will have some kind of connection to Shanks himself.

Nonetheless, some fans want to keep their expectations in check

Out Of Context Nakama @OOCNakama Some One Piece fans thinking Film Red was going to be a canon movie with no evidence or confirmation Some One Piece fans thinking Film Red was going to be a canon movie with no evidence or confirmation 💀💀 https://t.co/PSrfIY3mEQ

It should be noted that Oda has yet to confirm whether or not this film will be canon. The above Twitter user is pointing out that fans should wait until there is further evidence. Otherwise, they might set themselves up for disappointment.

Some fans also point out that Oda's involvement could simply be relegated to character designs. He may not even have enough time to personally write the scripts himself. Oda is a very busy mangaka, which limits just how much work he can get done with this film.

Regardless, One Piece fans should maintain their expectations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul