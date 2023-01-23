One Punch Man chapter 178 release date confirmed by mangaka

As per mangaka Yusuke Murata's tweet, One Punch Man chapter 178 is set to be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He will be keeping up with his bi-weekly release pattern, as he has been regularly releasing his chapters on Tonari no Young Jump.
The previous chapter of the manga saw Tatsumaki rescuing Fubuki after the Tsukuyomi member revealed how he was capable of poisoning her to death. After rescuing her sister, Tatsumaki threatened the Blizzard Group to leave Fubuki, claiming that they were weighing her down. As she was about to attack them, Saitama interrupted her attack.
One Punch Man chapter 178 could feature Saitama vs Tatsumaki
Release date and time, where to read
As per the time and date in Japan, One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata confirmed on Monday, January 23, that chapter 178 will be released on Thursday, January 26, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.
The upcoming One Punch Man chapter 178 will be released internationally at the following time:
- Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, January 25
- Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, January 25
- Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, January 25
- British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, January 25
- Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, January 25
- Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Wednesday, January 25
- Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, January 25
- Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Thursday, January 26
The upcoming manga chapter of One Punch Man is set to be released on Tonari no Young Jump, as the same can be accessed online globally. However, fans may have to wait for a few weeks before they can access the official English translations for the same, which is provided by Viz Media.
What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 178?
One Punch Man chapter 178 may finally feature the long-awaited fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, as the two were meant to fight as per the original webcomic. Now that the manga has shown Saitama interrupting Tatsumaki, it might be enough for the S-class hero to launch an attack on the A-class hero.
Meanwhile, the chapter could also feature other characters from the series, as Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight could go city-wide. Elsewhere, Fubuki might finally decide to listen to her sister and leave the Blizzard Group, but fans will have to wait to see what happens during the same.