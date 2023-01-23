One Punch Man chapter 178 release date confirmed by mangaka

As per mangaka Yusuke Murata's tweet, One Punch Man chapter 178 is set to be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He will be keeping up with his bi-weekly release pattern, as he has been regularly releasing his chapters on Tonari no Young Jump.

The previous chapter of the manga saw Tatsumaki rescuing Fubuki after the Tsukuyomi member revealed how he was capable of poisoning her to death. After rescuing her sister, Tatsumaki threatened the Blizzard Group to leave Fubuki, claiming that they were weighing her down. As she was about to attack them, Saitama interrupted her attack.

One Punch Man chapter 178 could feature Saitama vs Tatsumaki

Release date and time, where to read

Screenshot of Yusuke Murata's tweet confirming One Punch Man chapter 178 release date

As per the time and date in Japan, One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata confirmed on Monday, January 23, that chapter 178 will be released on Thursday, January 26, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming One Punch Man chapter 178 will be released internationally at the following time:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, January 25

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, January 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, January 25

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, January 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Thursday, January 26

Fubuki, as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Reddit/u/M0bPsY100)

The upcoming manga chapter of One Punch Man is set to be released on Tonari no Young Jump, as the same can be accessed online globally. However, fans may have to wait for a few weeks before they can access the official English translations for the same, which is provided by Viz Media.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 178?

One Punch Man chapter 178 may finally feature the long-awaited fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, as the two were meant to fight as per the original webcomic. Now that the manga has shown Saitama interrupting Tatsumaki, it might be enough for the S-class hero to launch an attack on the A-class hero.

Saitama and Tatsumaki, as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Twitter/@KusunokiColors)

Meanwhile, the chapter could also feature other characters from the series, as Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight could go city-wide. Elsewhere, Fubuki might finally decide to listen to her sister and leave the Blizzard Group, but fans will have to wait to see what happens during the same.

