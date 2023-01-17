One Punch Man Chapter 178: Expected release date and time, what to expect, spoilers, and more

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of One Punch Man chapter 178 after the events that transpired in chapter 177. While Mangaka Yusuke Murata does publish his chapters following a bi-weekly pattern, the schedule for the same has yet to be confirmed. Thus, we can only predict the release date for the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw the Tsukuyomi member threatening to activate a deadly poison within Fubuki, as he revealed how he had a spy infiltrate the Blizzard group ranks to do the same. Tatsumaki managed to save Fubuki and defeat the Tsukuyomi members, as she asked Fubuki to abandon her group members. As she proceeded to threaten the group members, Saitama stopped her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 178 may follow Yusuke Murata's bi-weekly release pattern

Release date and time

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 177 (Image via Reddit/u/FlashyFlash038)

Following Mangaka Yusuke Murata's bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 178 is expected to be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While the release date for the same is yet to be confirmed, Mangaka Yusuke Murata does release the chapters on Thursdays at 12 am JST. International fans can also access the same at this time. However, one may have to wait a couple of weeks before the official English translations are out on Viz Media's official website.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 178 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website or later on Viz Media's official website, which can be expected to be released someday around February 9, 2023.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 178?

Saitama stops Tatsumaki from attacking the Blizzard group (Image via Twitter/@KusunokiColors)

One Punch Man chapter 178 will most likely see Saitama fight Tatsumaki after the Caped Baldy attempted to stop the S-class hero from attacking the Blizzard group. She herself was worried about the group's members, given that she wouldn't be able to save such a big group in a time of need.

Thus, she proceeded to threaten them in hopes that they would leave their leader. However, now that Saitama stopped her, Tatsumaki's ego must have been hurt and she might prepare to fight for real against Saitama.

Meanwhile, the fight could be immediately interrupted in the next chapter as Tatsumaki herself would want to investigate the Tsukuyomi. Coincidentally, Tsukuyomi does mean the Moon God. This tagged along with the fact that Fubuki saw God through Psykos's Third Eye, must be a hint towards God's arrival on Earth.

What happened last time?

Tsukuyomi member as seen in One Punch Man chapter 177 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 177, titled The Supernatural & Risks, saw the Tsukuyomi member activate a sedative that had been spiked with Fubuki's medicines. He got that done through a Tsukuyomi spy that had infiltrated the Blizzard group ranks. When the Tsukuyomi member threatened to activate a deadly poison as well, Tatsumaki stopped her rampage.

However, she managed to locate the poison within Fubuki and shot it out of her body using her esper powers. Following this, she defeated both Tsukuyomi members and asked Fubuki to leave her Blizzard group members. She then threatened the group members to leave Fubuki in hopes that they wouldn't weigh her down, which is when Saitama interrupted her.

