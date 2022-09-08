One Punch Man creator announces chapter 171 release date after brief hiatus

The wait for One Punch Man chapter 171 is almost over, as confirmed by the creator himself on Twitter a few hours ago. The creator confirmed that the manga will resume publication in a couple of weeks, and One Punch Man chapter 171 will be released on September 22, 2022.

The series has been on hiatus since the end of Saitama’s battle with Garou, so fans warmly received the news of the new chapter’s release. Continue reading to learn more about the release date of the long-awaited chapter 171.

One Punch Man Chapter 171 may start a new arc in Saitama’s life

Murata is back from hiatus

The fight between Garou and the Hero Association took almost seven years to complete and illustrate. After the long-running arc was completed, the artist behind One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, decided to take a month-long break to relax and rest.

This was announced in August, days after chapter 170 was released, meaning the month is almost up. Two weeks from now, fans will be able to enjoy Murata’s awe-inspiring drawings in a whole new One Punch Man chapter.

What was the previous arc about?

Orochi as seen in the manga (Image via Yusuke Murata/ Shueisha)

The Monsters Association arc gave fans one of the longest and most exciting stories in the One Punch Man saga. The monsters of this world joined forces to create their own organization that could destroy the heroes, led by the powerful and intimidating Orochi.

The heroes and villains started a war that devastated the city, introducing a plethora of interesting characters while bringing back some fan favorites. However, the most prominent character during this war was Garou, a former human-turned-monster who hunted heroes for sport.

During this arc, Garou was able to break his limiters with the help of God. This gave him not only a massive boost in power but also the ability to copy any technique used by heroes or villains. Garou became the final opponent of the Monster Association arc, giving Saitama his biggest challenge yet.

Sadly for the monster, not even the powers God gave him were enough to defeat the bald hero. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the revelation of Saitama’s power being near infinite. The arc ended with Saitama going back in time to prevent Garou from becoming a monster and saving the day once more.

What could the new chapter be about?

Will Garou still be a villain in chapter 171? (Image via J.C. Staff)

Now that the Monsters Association arc has ended, it is time for One Punch Man chapter 171 to start Saitama’s new adventure. Garou has been defeated, and God’s plans are foiled again, which means that Saitama will have time to relax before the deity strikes again.

After the most recent reveal concerning Saitama’s limitless potential, the manga could head in multiple different directions. It seems unlikely that Saitama will ever find an equal to his power until God himself faces him.

Saitama and Genos after defeating Garou (Image via Yusuke Murata/ Shueisha)

With that information in mind, giving Saitama new enemies that can help him test the limits of his abilities would be fascinating to read. We already saw an example of this during his encounter with Cosmic Garou, when the villain taught Saitama how to travel through time.

Saitama may not remember this, but the idea of his potential allowing him to obtain the powers of other heroes could soon be explored in the manga.

Lastly, Genos is aware of what happened in the timeline in which he died, thanks to the information he absorbed from his core. He may want to become stronger to prevent another villain like Garou from rising again. The android is also the only individual who knows that God is a threat to humanity and Saitama.

Genos may become important after chapter 171 (Image via Studio Madhouse)

This could come into play sooner than fans expect, as God is getting desperate to stop Saitama’s growth. Genos is the only one who could warn Saitama and other heroes about what God can do to a human.

We can only wait for more information to be revealed about One Punch Man, chapter 171. Raw scans of the chapter will likely be leaked in the upcoming weeks, giving fans a better idea of the story of this awaited chapter. Until then, we can only wait, happy about the return of Saitama and his friends.

