One Punch Man creator reveals major information on his new anime project

For a long time, One Punch Man fans have been waiting for the new season of the series. In 2014, the series was one of ten nominees for the seventh annual Manga Taish Awards.

Now fans will be happy to learn that its creator, Yusuke Murata, has announced some major information about his new project apart from his other works.

The announcement was made in a tweet by the creator of One Punch Man himself on February 24, 2023. The characters were only seen briefly in a tweet visual that Murata shared.

In the tweet, the creator also left some clues about the new anime, which will be called Zaiyuki and it will be produced by Village Studio.

Everything that One Punch Man's creator has revealed so far about the new project

Considering One Punch Man's fame, fans are eagerly awaiting the series' long-awaited third season. Most significantly, Yusuke Murata, the creator of One Punch Man, has announced that he will be working on a new project and producing a new anime.

As mentioned earlier, the author himself shared details of the new anime Zaiyuki on Twitter. The creator also gave some details about the anime in the tweet.

Zaiyuki will tell the journey of Kappa, a weak boy who gets caught up in a rogue's treasure theft and grows up along the way. The anime's journey will take fans to the west.

The characters will most likely use magic, since Murata shared that it would be the start of Hell's magic journey. The creator also shared a vague message about the upcoming anime and said:

"In the record of wealth, in the record of guilt, in the record of courage."

Based on the visual tweet that was shared by the creator, the plot will probably revolve around the four characters that were shown. The story seems to be an interesting one. Whether there will be any ruckus or not on the anime, only time will tell. Fans and supporters of the creator have flooded social media after the revelation about the new anime.

NewRyouri @newryouri 🖤 @NEBU_KURO This looks super good!!!, It's nice to get a glimpse of your new project @NEBU_KURO This looks super good!!!, It's nice to get a glimpse of your new project 💚💛💜🖤

Bakagakis @wildbaragaki @NEBU_KURO Oooh, where can we watch this? Looks like a real refreshing variation of the tale. @NEBU_KURO Oooh, where can we watch this? Looks like a real refreshing variation of the tale. 😃

The animation will be created by the Village Studio and fans are delighted that Murata will participate in the anime's animation personally, based on his tweet. The creator has mentioned that he is working on an anime and this might be the anime that he is working on.

One Punch Man by Yusuke Murata is one of the most famous manga as well as anime, and its popularity only soared once the anime adaptation was released. Eyeshield 21, Spider-Verse (Japanese Edition cover), and others are among the creator's other works.

For the time being, the creator has given us a sneak glimpse at his latest work. Like with his other project, the new one will most likely be adventurous and comedic, but it is still too early to say anything.

While they wait for the release of the new anime, fans can revisit the One Punch Man series.

