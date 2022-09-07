One Punch Man creator shares update on manga return in new cryptic post

The One Punch Man fanbase is finally active on Twitter after a few weeks. The buzz was missing because the manga series was on a month-long hiatus. When chapter 170 was released, Murata announced that he would take a break from sketching the manga and that the Monsters Association arc had concluded. Since this update, Murata was inactive on the platform until a few days ago.

He uploaded a tweet that informed the fanbase about him working on storyboarding and preparing for meetings with ONE sensei (the creator of One Punch Man). Since then, there has been some confusion concerning this update. Fans are wondering whether he's working on the third season or an independent animation project. Given that he finished storyboarding in a few days and started working on the animation, it is unlikely that Murata would progress this fast on a large-scale production like the third season.

Recently he uploaded another cryptic tweet, which could be an update about the manga. It is important to note that the context for Murata's tweets has not been provided.

One Punch Man: Taking a look at Murata's latest tweet

In his latest tweet, Murata mentioned that he was preparing for a meeting with ONE sensei. While the reasons for this meeting have not been revealed, it may be because the manga will return soon. The mangaka may have consulted the creator of One Punch Man since the upcoming chapter of the series will mark the beginning of a new arc. The webcomic is well ahead, which means Murata sensei has plenty of material to cover.

Eventually, the One Punch Man manga will adapt the Neo Heroes Introduction arc, which will feature new characters. The creator will have their input since the story will enter a new arc. This could be one of the reasons why Murata is preparing for meetings regularly with ONE sensei.

In addition to that, the tweet also mentioned that he would continue with the animation. Since the context for his updates had not been provided, fans believed that he was personally working on the third season of the series.

It is unlikely that Murata himself would be responsible for animating the third season of One Punch Man since a large-scale production such as this requires highly specialized studios. However, speculations suggest that the "animation" in question could refer to an independent project, similar to the one Murata worked on about a year ago.

More about the possibilities of an independent project

One Punch Man "Go! Saitama" animated short film directed by mangaka Yusuke Murata himself.https://t.co/Tp2vHgidfB

The aforementioned independent project was released on September 23, 2021, and was animated by Murata and Village Studio. This was a short animated video with no audio, and it was titled Go! Saitama. The video featured Saitama attempting to buy meat during a sale and failing to do so after much effort. The Caped Baldy was dejected, but he was happy to see that his student purchased the meat for them.

The "animation" in the tweet mentioned above could refer to a similar independent project that Murata has undertaken. Fans are requested to wait as further information will be provided soon, clearing up the confusion regarding Murata's current ventures.

