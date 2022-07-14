One Punch Man mangaka surprises everyone with an unexpected update on Chapter 168

One Punch Man is one of the most well-known manga and anime series. This series has been progressing steadily, and many fans switched to manga after the completion of the second season. One of the main reasons for this is the brilliance of the current story arc. The arc explored previously introduced characters and focused a lot on Garou and Saitama.

Earlier today, Murata Sensei uploaded a tweet stating that he intended to complete 41 sketches, and in his latest tweet, he informed the fans that he had attained this feat - this left the entire fanbase astonished. He also mentioned that he wanted to complete 12 pages today and finish up the remaining work from yesterday.

Ardent fans of One Punch Man are constantly on the lookout for updates concerning the chapter since it doesn't follow a release schedule. While fans of other series know when exactly their chapters will release, One Punch Man fans often spend their time on Twitter. This is because Murata sensei himself updates the entire fanbase about the series' progress via tweets. He has given the fanbase some updates concerning chapter 168, and let's see how much work is left for the upcoming chapter.

One Punch Man: Murata sensei provides important updates concerning chapter 168, maintains his surprising pace

Despite the sheer intricacy of the drawings in One Punch Man, Murata sensei maintains a good pace when finishing the panels. When we compare this series to the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the art style is far better and more intricate. Despite the attention to minute details, One Punch Man releases its chapters in about three weeks which is comparatively faster. In his tweet uploaded on July 12, 2022, he mentioned completing 12 sheets. The entire fanbase praised his efforts.

a_clone @TMH09101 @NEBU_KURO Murata just basically testing the limit of a manaka now, truly a chad mangaka @NEBU_KURO Murata just basically testing the limit of a manaka now, truly a chad mangaka

The next day, Murata sensei mentioned his target for that day, including 7 "pencil cases." The translations can be pretty literal; from context, it could mean that he intended to complete 7 pages. He mentioned that he would attempt 12 pages. The entire fanbase is shocked at the pace with which he's going, and fans advised him to take rest and prioritize his health.

4takuri @4takuriV2 @NEBU_KURO YOOOO CHILL MAN 36 PAGES IN 3 DAYS The goal is not to make a tome in 2 weeks @NEBU_KURO YOOOO CHILL MAN 36 PAGES IN 3 DAYS The goal is not to make a tome in 2 weeks

At the end of the day, Murata sensei updated the entire fanbase with another tweet mentioning that he completed his goal of drawing seven pages. He also said he would do as many pages as possible that day. One fan also mentioned that Murata sensei was faster than the speed of light.

Murata sensei uploaded a tweet today, mentioning that his goal for the day was to complete 41 sketches and 12 pages by the end of the day. Three hours later, he uploaded another tweet stating that he had completed 41 sketches. He intends on completing 12 pages and cleaning up 5 pages that were delayed yesterday, July 13, 2022.

One Punch Man fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter since the fight between Saitama and Garou will continue. At the same time, they understand that the mangaka is going at an unprecedented pace, which could jeopardize his health. Fans wish the mangaka all the luck with the upcoming chapter and are eager to see the conclusion of the fight that is currently taking place between Garou and Saitama.

