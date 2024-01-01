One Punch Man's Garou joins Sasaki and Peeps anime voice cast

On Monday, January 1, 2024, the official team behind the Sasaki and Peeps anime unveiled a new promotional video ahead of the series premiere on January 5, 2024. The short video revealed three new cast members, including Hikaru Midorikawa, better known as the voice behind Garou from the One Punch Man anime series.

The Sasaki and Peeps anime is based on author Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku's eponymous fantasy comedy light novel series. Besides the anime, the light novel also inspired a manga adaptation with Pureji Osho's illustrations. Produced by Silver Link Studios, the anime is set to take fans on a fantastic journey.

The Sasaki and Peeps anime releases a new trailer to unveil more cast ahead of its January 5, 2024 premiere

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Kadokawa shared a new promotional video for the Sasaki and Peeps anime, revealing the series' additional cast members. Hikaru Midorikawa, known for voicing Garou from One Punch Man, has joined the titular anime's cast as Josef.

The talented voice actor has also garnered fame for starring as Best Jeanist in My Hero Academia, Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days, and others. Apart from Hikaru-san, Gakuto Kajiwara, better known as Asta from Black Clover, has joined the cast as Kai, together with Daisuke Kishio as Maximillian.

A still from the trailer (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The Sasaki and Peeps anime's third promotional video showcases the show's primary characters, including Pii-chan, Sasaki, Hoshizaki, and others. It begins with Pii telling Sasaki how he was reborn into a bird after being banished from another world.

He then proceeds to give Sasaki some of his powers and the ability to cross worlds. The latest trailer piques fans' interest in the series and showcases the unique Isekai world where Sasaki goes with his newfound power. The short clip also sees him meet new people and find a different purpose.

Pii-chan, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The Sasaki and Peeps anime will premiere on January 5 with a special one-hour-long episode on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, AT-X, and BS NTV. Fans living outside Japan can stream the show on Crunchyroll. It has also been revealed that the anime will have 12 episodes.

Cast and staff for the anime

A key visual of the anime (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The Sasaki and Peeps anime has a wonderful lineup of cast and staff. Mirai Minato is at the helm of affairs at Silver Link Studios, with Deko Akao supervising the series' scripts. Saori Nakashiki is in charge of the character designs.

On the other hand, the renowned J-rock band MADKID performs the opening theme, FLY, while Aguri Onishi sings the series' ending theme song, Aimai Girl.

Sasaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The anime also features a stellar cast, with Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki, Aoi Yuki sa Pii-chan or Peeps, Rie Takahashi as Hoshizaki-san, Akari Kito as Otonari-san, Inori Minase as Magical Pink, Miyu Tomita as Elsa, Ryotaro Okiyaku as Akutsu, and Naomi Ozora as Shizuka Futari.

Hiroaki Yasumoto also stars as Viscount Mueller in this fantasy-Isekai anime, while Jun Fukuyama lends his voice to Prince Adonis. Daisuke Namikawa, the talented voice actor, plays French's role, while Tesso Genda voices Sebastian, and Mitsuo Iwata stars as Marc.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.