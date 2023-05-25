Oshi no Ko anime announces special program on May 31

Oshi no Ko anime, the adaptation of the popular manga series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, has received critical acclaim for its faithful adaptation and impressive animation. The official Twitter account of the series has announced a special program that will air on May 31, 2023, thus putting a hiatus on the weekly release of episode 8.

Oshi no Ko is a drama, mystery, and supernatural manga that follows the lives of Ai Hoshino, a talented and beautiful idol who is adored by her fans, and her twin children, Aquamarine and Ruby, who are reincarnations of a countryside gynecologist and his patient who died on the night of Ai's delivery. Oshi no Ko anime explores the entertainment industry's dark side, as well as the themes of reincarnation, showbiz, and family.

Oshi no Ko anime: Special broadcast on May 31

Following the premiere of episode 7, it was announced that Studio Doga Kobo is releasing a special broadcast on May 31 on the HiDive streaming platform, which some fans speculated to be a recap of all the previous episodes. The program is also said to feature the voice actors of Aqua and Ruby, Takeo Ootsuk and Yurie Igoma. Additionally, episode 8 was subsequently announced to be released on June 7.

Oshi no Ko anime premiered on April 12, 2023. It is produced by Studio Doga Kobo, known for producing Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, and Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater. The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and written by Jin Tanaka.

The plot of Oshi no Ko anime

The series follows a gynecologist and his patient, reincarnated as twins to Ai, a famous Japanese pop idol. They are raised in the entertainment industry and want to learn the truth regarding the identities of their father and the killer of their mother and former selves.

The plot begins with Gorou Amemiya, a gynecologist and fan of Ai Hoshino, a popular idol singer, who becomes pregnant at the age of 16. Gorou delivers her twins, Ruby and Aqua Hoshino, secretly. On the other hand, Gorou is murdered the night of the delivery by an ardent admirer of Ai, who later kills himself.

Gorou is reincarnated as Aqua, Ai’s son, retaining his memories of his previous life. Aqua’s twin sister, Ruby, is also a reincarnation, but she refuses to admit her original identity as one of Gorou’s patients who got him interested in Ai in the first place.

Oshi no Ko anime depicts the dangerous and dark side of being a fan and an idol. It also demonstrates the twins’ and their mother’s love and fidelity and their struggles with their identities and futures.

Critics and fans have praised the series for its original and captivating story, its surprising and emotional twists, and its realistic and relatable characters. Oshi no Ko is available to read on Manga Plus and Yen Press websites.

