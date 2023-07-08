Oshi no Ko introduces wireless headphones with Ai's enchanting voice assistant integration

Japanese brand Onkyo has recently revealed that in collaboration with the anime Oshi no Ko, they will be selling their popular wireless earphone CP-TWS01A, which will feature Ai Hoshino's voice. The product will soon be available for purchase later this year in Japan.

Onkyo is known for their range of speakers and headphones. The Oshi no Ko headphones will be available for reservations at the online store "ONKYO DIRECT" and also in the Akihabara stores in Japan from July 7 to September 5, 2023. The product is expected to retail for 18,000 Yen. It is unknown whether the product will be supplied globally in the future.

Oshi no Ko is arguably the most popular anime to grace the industry this year. Featuring the smash hit Idol by the musical duo YOASOBI, the anime went on to break several records upon its first release on April 12, 2023. The series gives us a look at the dark side of the entertainment industry through a gripping tale of reincarnation.

Comic Natalie has recently reported that Onkyo has collaborated with Oshi no Ko to develop a brand new wireless earphone that is equipped with Ai Hoshino’s voice, provided by Rie Takahashi. A total of seven newly recorded words by Takahashi have been built into the earphones. The collab has been made with the Onkyo headphone model "CP-TWS01A.".

The "Wireless Earphone CP-TWS01A 'Oshi no Ko' Collaboration Model" features a case whose body is designed with the logo of Oshi no Ko and a pink bunny, specially illustrated for the product. Along with the standard case, other accessories like acrylic stands, clear files, and can badges, all flaunting the new illustration, will also be sold separately.

The anime has recently drawn its curtain on the first season after the final episode aired on June 28, 2023. At the end of the eleventh episode, it was announced that the anime had been renewed for a second season. As of yet, a release date for Season 2 has not been officially confirmed. Season 2 is expected to animate the upcoming Tokyo Blade arc, a glimpse of which was also featured in the new promotional art.

Yen Press, which holds the license for publishing the English-translated version of the original manga, describes the anime as follows,

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry—the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stan(d) and deliver!"

The first season of the anime is available for streaming on HIDIVE. It is believed that season 2 will also be streamed in HIDIVE as well upon release. Further details about the upcoming season will be announced soon in the future.

